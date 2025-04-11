These are the most stunning bookshops in the world, according to a new study

Table of Contents Table of Contents The most beautiful bookshops in the world: The full list

Sustainable retailer Awesome Books has revealed the world’s most ‘gram-worthy bookstores, compiling a list based on the total number of Instagram posts tagged with each shop’s name. The study highlights some of the most visually captivating and culturally significant bookstores on the planet.

Taking the top spot is The Last Bookstore in Los Angeles, which has accumulated an impressive 113,000 hashtag mentions. Known for its collection of second-hand books, records, and local art, The Last Bookstore also features a famous ‘book portal,’ a tunnel made entirely of books. Housed in a former bank, the shop spans two floors, including the old bank vault, and even has a restaurant to complete the experience.

In second place is Livraria Lello in Porto, Portugal, with 97,900 hashtags. Often cited as the inspiration for J.K. Rowling’s depiction of Hogwarts, this bookshop is famous for its red spiral staircase, stained glass ceiling, and neo-gothic architecture. As one of the oldest bookstores in Portugal, it charges an entry fee, though it’s discounted with the purchase of a book.

Rounding out the top three is Shakespeare and Company in Paris, with 96,500 hashtags. Overlooking the Seine with views of Notre Dame, this historic bookstore is known for its floor-to-ceiling bookshelves. Since opening in 1951, it has welcomed aspiring writers and artists to stay in exchange for helping out around the shop. More than 30,000 people have slept among the books in this quirky shop.

