5 surprising reasons I always pack magnesium when I travel

It’s earned a permanent spot in my travel bag

By
Two containers of magnesium powder
Rachel Dennis / The Manual

I love to travel, but I’ve learned it can take a toll if I’m not careful.

Between long flights, unfamiliar hotel beds, different food, and schedules that are all over the place, I often end up feeling a little off. 

Over time, though, I’ve found one thing that helps keep me grounded no matter where I am: magnesium. Ask my friends or family, and they’ll probably roll their eyes (lovingly) because they know I never leave home without it. 

Here’s why magnesium is one of my must-pack travel essentials — and why you might want to give it a shot too.

1. It helps me sleep better in new places

A person sitting on an airplane sleeping
Erwan Hesry / Unsplash

There’s something about sleeping away from home that can throw off my rest. Jet lag, noisy hotel rooms, or just a new environment can make falling asleep feel tough. 

Magnesium is my go-to when I need to calm my restless mind. It works by relaxing the nervous system, which helps me wind down naturally without feeling groggy the next day. Studies have even found a link between magnesium intake and better sleep quality.

I usually take magnesium glycinate since it’s gentle and absorbs well, but I also pack a magnesium oil spray for nights when I need extra help winding down. Either way, it’s a consistent part of my travel bedtime routine — and it makes a noticeable difference.

2. It keeps my digestion moving while traveling

Person eating in restaurant with plate and white wine
Hihitetlin / Adobe Stock

Travel often means irregular meal times, unfamiliar foods, and sometimes, dehydration — all of which can mess with digestion. Luckily, magnesium helps keep things moving smoothly without causing any harsh side effects. 

3. It eases travel-related muscle tension and cramps

person walking to security check point in an airport
Matthew Turner / Pexels

Planes aren’t always the best for your back, and long days exploring can cause tight or sore muscles. Plus, according to Healthline, one of the symptoms of a magnesium deficiency is muscle spasms and cramps. 

Magnesium supports muscle recovery by helping regulate muscle contractions and relaxing tightness. When I come home from a long flight or an active day, a dose of magnesium makes me feel way less achy. If I’m hiking or walking a lot, I’m definitely more mindful about taking it daily.

4. It helps me stay calm during delays and chaos

people in line in airport
Connor Danylenko / Pexels

Anyone who travels knows how stressful airports, traffic jams, or language barriers can be. And it’s easy to feel overwhelmed when things don’t go as planned.

Magnesium plays a powerful role here by supporting your body’s stress response. Research has found that it helps regulate cortisol (the hormone that spikes when we’re stressed) and promotes a calm nervous system. 

I like to combine magnesium with deep breathing exercises or a cup of calming tea when things get hectic. 

5. It’s a natural, easy add to my routine

Portrait of handsome smiling man in casual wear holding his luggage and messaging through his mobile phone while sitting in the hall of the airport.
romankosolapov / Adobe Stock

One of the best things about magnesium is how travel-friendly it is. It comes in all kinds of convenient forms — powder packets, capsules, sprays, and even gummies. It doesn’t take up much space in my bag, and it’s super easy to take at night or with dinner. 

This simple little addition makes a surprisingly big difference in how I feel while traveling.

Kelly is a writer who loves good books, baking homemade bread, playing the piano, and spending time with her family.
