This sunny city is ranked the happiest holiday destination worldwide

Lisbon took the No. 1 spot

By
Lisbon, Portugal
Amanda Teague / The Manual

Travelers are increasingly seeking more than landmarks or luxury. Instead, they want experiences that leave them feeling healthier, calmer, and happier. A new study from BookRetreats, created in collaboration with Harvard psychologist and happiness expert Dr. Natalie Dattilo-Ryan, reveals the destinations most likely to boost your mood.

The Holiday Happiness Index analyzed 47 cities worldwide across five proven well-being factors: sunlight, sleep quality, healthy food, time in nature, and physical activity. Each destination was then scored to determine where travelers are most likely to leave with elevated “happy hormones.”

Recommended Videos

Lisbon, Portugal, claimed the top spot. With 2,828 hours of sunshine annually, nearly 10% of its restaurants promoting healthy cuisine, and a compact, walkable city design, Lisbon makes it easy for visitors to combine exploration with well-being. Access to green space, plus nearby beaches and surf spots, further enhances its happiness appeal.

In second place is Helsinki, Finland, a city offering quiet, restorative sleep environments with vast parks and trails. Abundant green space and proximity to nature parks place it high on the list.

Orlando, Florida, rounded out the top three. While best known for its theme parks, the city’s 148 parks and gardens, expansive green space, and nearly 3,000 hours of sunshine annually make it a surprising contender for happiness-focused travelers.

Other U.S. destinations on the list include Chicago, Illinois, New York, New York, and Los Angeles, California.

The happiest holiday destinations: The full list

A view of Helsinki and the Gulf of Finland
Helsinki, Finland Ninara / Flickr
  1. Lisbon, Portugal
  2. Helsinki, Finland
  3. Orlando, USA
  4. Athens, Greece
  5. Edinburgh, Scotland
  6. Madrid, Spain
  7. Vienna, Austria
  8. Budapest, Hungary
  9. Oslo, Norway
  10. Vilnius, Lithuania
  11. Copenhagen, Denmark
  12. Rome, Italy
  13. Zurich, Switzerland
  14. Zagreb, Croatia
  15. Doha, Qatar
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
