Jurassic World experience opens in Bangkok, boosts tourism

Thailand is roaring into the global spotlight once again, and this time with dinosaurs. The much-anticipated Jurassic World: The Experience officially opens today, August 8, at Asiatique Bangkok, coinciding with the international release of Jurassic World: Rebirth. Together, the immersive attraction and blockbuster film are expected to give Thailand’s tourism industry a major boost.

Shot across the country’s stunning southern provinces, including Krabi, Phang Nga, and Trang, the film showcases Thailand’s natural beauty to a global audience. From towering limestone cliffs to beautiful bays and remote beaches, these cinematic landscapes are already drawing fans who are eager to walk in the footsteps of their favorite prehistoric stars.

The Department of Tourism reports that Jurassic World: Rebirth is one of the highest-budget foreign films ever made in Thailand, with a production investment of over 400 million baht (roughly $12.2 million). With major productions like this and HBO’s The White Lotus: Season 3 choosing Thailand as a filming location, the country is quickly solidifying its place as a top destination for both moviemakers and moviegoers.

Jurassic World: The Experience

Jurassic World: The Experience in Bangkok offers visitors a fully immersive adventure into the world of the film. Lasting about 60 to 90 minutes, the attraction features set recreations, interactive exhibits, and a dynamic journey that brings the Jurassic World universe to life.

Alongside the attraction, guests can dine at Fossil & Flame, the first-ever Jurassic World-themed restaurant outside of a theme park. Here, you’ll enjoy immersive dining and themed menus inspired by the blockbuster franchise.

Tickets start at THB 579, which is approximately $18 USD, and can be purchased online and on-site.