ANA unveils ultra-luxurious ‘The Room FX’ business class seats for its Boeing 787s

By
The Room FX
All Nippon Airways / All Nippon Airways

All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan’s largest airline, will outfit its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners with next-generation business class seats. “The Room FX” (FX for Future Experience) seating will debut on ANA Dreamliners in 2026, continuing the concept’s success on some of the company’s Boeing 777-ERs. 

The latest version of The Room FX includes improved technology, a sofa-style setup, and ample space. Let’s take a closer look.

ANA focuses on amenities, not on more passenger space

The Room FX
All Nippon Airways / All Nippon Airways

ANA says The Room FX is “the world’s largest seat in its class on a mid-sized aircraft.” That includes a seat width of 41.5 inches and a bed length of 76.5 inches. The seats differ from typical lie-flat business class seats because they don’t recline into a bed. Instead, the backrest has a pre-reclined design, which the airline says lets “passengers to relax in a variety of positions similar to lounging on a living room sofa.” From there, the leg rest adjusts, transforming the seat into a bed.

ANA’s 787s will feature 48 The Room FX seats, positioned in a 1-2-1 configuration throughout two cabins. The seats will rotate between forward and rear-facing. Tomoji Ishii, Executive Vice President, Customer Experience of ANA, said: “ANA is dedicated to providing the highest level of a customer experience and is investing in the future of the most advanced and comfortable travel with the new ‘THE Room FX’ seat.” He continued: “This seat represents our commitment to exceeding expectations and shaping the future of luxury flight.”

ANA developed the seats with British design company Acumen and French aircraft seat manufacturer Safran Seats. Victoria Foy, President & CEO of Safran Seats, said: “At Safran Seats, we are proud to deepen our long-standing partnership with ANA through the launch of ‘THE Room FX. This new business class seat represents a step-change in comfort, versatility, and innovative design for the Boeing 787-9. By combining our engineering expertise with ANA’s commitment to passenger excellence and Acumen’s creative vision, we are setting new benchmarks in the world of premium air travel.”

Ian Dryburgh, CEO and Founder of Acumen, added: “‘THE Room FX’ project is a result of a profound long-standing partnership between ANA, Acumen and Safran – shaped by years of trust, creativity and innovation. Building on the success and DNA of the ‘The Room’ B777, this next-generation suite elevates the flying experience with a rare balance of comfort, flexibility and elegant engineering. This is a refreshingly original and market leading Business Class product that we believe will exceed passengers’ expectations for many years to come.”

The suites offer closed-off privacy via sliding doors. They also have a 24-inch 4K entertainment screen, cavernous side console with storage, wireless charging, Bluetooth audio, AC power outlets, USB-A, and USB-C. 

ANA will retrofit its 787s currently in service (35) with future orders (28) outfitted from the factory. The cabin will be featured on long-distance trips from Tokyo to North America, Australia, and Europe. 

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif has a passion for the outdoors and travel, and telling the stories of his experiences. He’s a lifelong…

