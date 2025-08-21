 Skip to main content
This $40K membership offers unlimited luxury getaways with Inspirato

By
Inspirato
Inspirato Incorporated, the high-end vacation club and property technology company, has unveiled Inspirato Pass, a $40,000 annual membership that gives travelers unlimited access to dozens of curated luxury homes worldwide. From the Amalfi Coast to Aspen, members can book stays backed by Inspirato’s signature personalized service and quality standards, all without nightly rates, taxes, or hidden fees.

Capped at 2,500 total memberships, Inspirato Pass is designed for affluent travelers seeking spontaneity without sacrificing five-star comfort.

“Pass is the most innovative luxury travel program – there’s simply nothing else like it.” said Payam Zamani, Chairman and CEO of Inspirato. “We’re rethinking traditional approaches to create something truly exciting for today’s traveler – a totally new way to explore the world more freely and more often, while experiencing what can only be called: aspirational luxury.”

How does the pass work?

Inspirato
Hilton Head, SC Inspirato

Inspirato Pass is designed to make luxury travel seamless and flexible. Members can choose from the Inspirato Pass Trip List, which features the brand’s vacation homes alongside select hotel partners. Stays range from two to seven nights, with thousands of options available in more than 60 destinations worldwide, all bookable up to a year in advance.

Every stay is included in the $40,000 annual fee, with no nightly rates, taxes, or hidden charges. Members only cover travel expenses such as flights, rental cars, and any extras charged to their room. Each membership allows up to two trips to be reserved at a time; as soon as a stay ends, the next one can be booked. The only limitation is that trips cannot be scheduled within 14 days of one another, making the number of annual getaways dependent on how members choose to travel.

Each trip comes with the brand’s hallmark white-glove service, from pre-trip planning and on-site concierge support to daily housekeeping. 

To preserve exclusivity, Inspirato has capped the program at 2,500 total memberships. With pre-sale demand already high, only 1,200 remain available. Early members who join now will also receive complimentary Inspirato Club benefits until full access begins.

