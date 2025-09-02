These Hyatt destinations make planning a family trip surprisingly easy

Planning your family reunion just got easier with Hyatt. After a successful 2024 debut, the Destination by Hyatt brand is expanding its “Roots to Reunion” program to 10 properties across the U.S. and U.K. Designed for multigenerational families, the program offers curated itineraries, immersive local experiences, and the support of on-site Family Travel Experts who help plan every detail.

Some resorts even provide Reunion Ready Kits, like snowball makers at The Lodge at Spruce Peak, pickleball gear at Hana-Maui Resort, and s’mores kits at The Seabird Resort, to make family time more fun.

Tailored to each destination’s unique character, “Roots to Reunion” gives families the chance to unplug from daily distractions and reconnect in unforgettable settings.

“Families today are redefining how and why they travel together and we’re evolving right alongside them,” said Katie Johnson, Vice President & Global Brand Leader, Luxury and Collection Brands. “With the expanded Roots to Reunion program, we’re thrilled to add more awe-inspiring Destination by Hyatt hotels locations where families can reconnect not just with each other, but with the distinct culture, soul and natural beauty of the places they visit.”

Participating hotels

These are the properties where you can enjoy the “Roots to Reunion” program.