Experience golf like never before with Hyatt Maui’s $60K package

Golf and luxury collide in paradise as Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa unveils its new Over-The-Top Golf Package, a $60,000 experience designed for travelers who want more than just a round on the green. Combining world-class golf with Hawaiian-inspired indulgence, the package promises sport, relaxation, and one-of-a-kind adventures.

Guests who book the package can immerse themselves in Maui’s natural beauty while teeing off at the renowned Ka’anapali Golf Courses, located just minutes from the resort. With two championship layouts offering sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean and the West Maui Mountains, the experience goes far beyond a typical golf getaway.

What’s included?

Starting at $60,000, Hyatt Regency Maui’s Over-The-Top Golf Package is all about mixing championship-level golf with island luxury. Guests will stay in the Presidential Suite, where a golf swag welcome kit and private round-trip airport transfers for two set the stage for an unforgettable vacation.

The fun begins with an in-room Bloody Mary cart DIY station, then a private in-suite dinner inspired by Masters champions’ dinners, reimagined with a Hawaiian twist. Each day starts with the breakfast buffet at Swan Court, and evenings include dinners for two at Japengo and Son’z Steakhouse.

On the course, expect daily rounds at Kāʻanapali Golf Courses, plus a private swing lesson with resident PGA Professional Sutee Nitakorn at the high-tech YO! Maui Golf Studio. Guests can also shake things up with a private mixology class featuring tropical cocktails, then wind down with a daily post-round deep tissue sports massage for two.

Families aren’t left out, either. Maui’s only nine-hole FootGolf course (a mix of soccer and golf) lets everyone join in. Even better, kids always play free.