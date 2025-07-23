You can now kayak or camp solo in Antarctica with this cruise

If Antarctica has long been on your bucket list but you’ve hesitated because you didn’t have a travel partner, your moment has arrived. HX Expeditions, the world’s oldest cruise company, has just announced the launch of the industry’s most expansive and solo-friendly kayaking and camping program on the continent.

Starting in October 2025, the cruise line will increase its kayaking capacity by a staggering 188 percent and double the number of camping spots available. Most notably, the program now includes dedicated options for solo travelers, eliminating the need for a buddy to enjoy these once-in-a-lifetime adventures.

The new offerings include inflatable “Discovery Kayaks” designed for self-guided paddling and and custom-built Scandinavian “Bivvy Bags” that allow for safe, lightweight solo camping under the stars of the southernmost continent.

A variety of unique experiences

HX Expeditions’ new program isn’t just about solo access. It’s about immersive, once-in-a-lifetime adventures that bring travelers closer to Antarctica’s beauty. The expanded activity menu includes two types of kayaking, two styles of camping, snowshoeing treks, extended hikes, and of course, the bucket-list-worthy polar plunge.

Exploration doesn’t end on land, though. HX’s Expedition Team, a group of expert guides in fields like climate science, glaciology, and wildlife biology, are with guests every step of the way. They lead hikes, host talks in the onboard lecture hall, accompany travelers to the Science Center, and offer daily insights during small boat excursions and community visits.

Onboard, travelers are treated to a culinary journey with beautifully prepared meals served from morning to night, starting with a generous breakfast buffet and ending with multi-course dinners made from fresh, high-quality ingredients by skilled onboard chefs.

As with all HX Expeditions journeys, these experiences are built around sustainability and safety, upholding the company’s commitment to responsible travel in one of Earth’s most fragile environments.