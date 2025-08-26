 Skip to main content
This Philly hotel offers wellness stays based on your personality type

Are you Type Anna or Type Bel?

Hotel Anna & Bel
Hotel Anna & Bel

To mark International Wellness Month this August, Fishtown’s boutique Hotel Anna & Bel is introducing a new stay experience that lets guests tailor their getaway based on personality type. Inspired by both the hotel’s namesake and the viral social media craze around personality quizzes, the program offers two curated add-ons, Type Anna and Type Bel, designed to help travelers embrace self-care their way.

Type Anna caters to the planners who love structure and thoughtful details, while Type Bel is made for those who prefer spontaneity and movement. Guests can select which experience best reflects them when booking, making each stay feel personal.

Type Anna or Type Bel?

Hotel Anna & Bel
Hotel Anna & Bel

Hotel Anna & Bel’s new wellness experiences lean into two distinct travel personalities. For the planners, Type Anna comes stocked with thoughtful details to make every moment seamless. Guests receive a wellness-ready pool bag filled with essentials like sunscreen and a Le Labo Travel Set, plus a journal for mindful reflection. A $50 dining credit can be used at the hotel’s acclaimed venues, Bastia, a Corsican and Sardinian-inspired restaurant, or Caletta, its intimate cocktail lounge, both led by Chef-Partner Tyler Akin. And, of course, reservations are assumed to have been made weeks in advance.

For those who thrive on spontaneity, Type Bel is built with a go-bag designed for life on the move. It includes an energy bar, electrolyte pack, reusable water bottle, stain removal stick, and even a disposable film camera to capture memories as they happen. After the night’s adventures, guests can rest easy with a custom eye mask. To keep the surprises coming, Type Bel stays also include a drink token for Caletta or Bastia, where the bar team will serve up a mystery cocktail chosen on the spot.

Rates start at $347 per night.

