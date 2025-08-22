Kick off game day with a free cup of Costa Coffee on August 30

Holiday Inn Express wants to kick off college football season with a caffeine boost. The hotel brand, in partnership with The Coca-Cola Company’s Costa Coffee, is celebrating its new nationwide coffee rollout by giving away free cups of freshly brewed Costa Coffee on Saturday, August 30.

Fans heading to Week 1 games can stop by participating Holiday Inn Express hotels within 10 miles of Division I FBS schools, no reservation required, to fuel up before the action.

“For college football fans, the morning can define the whole game day,” says Justin Alexander, VP of Global Brand Management for Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites & Candlewood Suites. “And with thousands of locations across the country, we’re here to welcome those getting ready to embark on pre-game traditions, cheer on their teams, and maybe even roast a rival or two!”

Coffee is a game day essential

For college football fans, coffee isn’t just a beverage, it’s part of the ritual. A new national survey of 2,000 fans, commissioned by Holiday Inn Express and conducted by Talker Research, found that caffeine plays a major role in game day routines.

More than half of respondents said breakfast or coffee is always part of their pre-game tradition when traveling, while 81% admitted coffee or caffeine is essential to starting their game day morning. Among coffee drinkers, 70% said they typically down at least two cups on their way to the stadium.

The survey also highlighted how travel habits factor into the experience. Most fans spend at least one night away during game day weekends, with hotel priorities ranging from proximity to the stadium (48%) and free breakfast (46%) to a high-quality coffee experience (43%).

At Holiday Inn Express, coffee is already complimentary for overnight guests, but on Saturday, August 30, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. local time, participating hotels will extend the perk to non-guests as well. Football fans can stop in for a free cup of Costa Coffee while supplies last.