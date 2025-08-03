This boutique Swiss hotel is a dream spot for National Golf Month

Guarda Golf in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, is the ultimate destination this August for National Golf Month. Situated in the heart of the Swiss Alps, this boutique hotel offers unparalleled access to six unique golf courses, all within a 30-minute drive, making it a golfer’s paradise year-round.

The 23-room property features Swiss-inspired suites and spacious three-bedroom luxury apartments, creating a cozy yet elegant retreat for travelers seeking both comfort and style. While the summer months transform Guarda Golf into a haven for outdoor golf lovers, the hotel keeps the spirit alive throughout the year with indoor golf nets for chipping practice and even offers outdoor golf during the snowy winter season.

High-quality golf courses and golf services

Just two minutes from Guarda Golf lies the prestigious 18-hole Severiano Ballesteros championship course, famous for hosting the annual Omega European Masters. Adding to the hotel’s golfing prestige, Rory McIlroy, the 2025 Masters Tournament winner, has been a guest at the property.

Guests also have access to a range of top-tier golf courses nearby, including:

Jack Nicklaus 9-hole course, located right on the hotel grounds

Severiano Ballesteros 18-hole championship course (2 minutes away)

Golf de Noas 9-hole course at Chermignon (10 minutes away)

Golf de Sierre 18-hole course (25 minutes away)

Golf de Sion 18-hole course (30 minutes away)

Golf Club Leuk 18-hole course (30 minutes away)

Guarda Golf also offers excellent on-property golf amenities, including two private hotel golf carts, indoor golf practice facilities, a secure golf room with valet service, and a chip & putt area on the hotel grounds. The hotel also provides private transfers to Crans-Montana’s golf courses, with green-fee and golf lesson reservations available at the reception desk.

Rates start around $844 per night.