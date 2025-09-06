Explore rare wines with Cathay Pacific’s new in-flight series

Cathay Pacific’s Discovery Wine Series gives passengers a taste of rare grapes from across the globe. Flavors from Hungary, Austria, France, Portugal, China, and Georgia now grace the skies, with varying selections across the First Class and Business Class cabins. The selections are not only flavorful, but rare, as Cathay Pacific sought out grape varieties that typically aren’t on international wine lists.

The flavors of the Discovery Wine Series

“This selection represents our quest to bring the genuinely extraordinary to our passengers,” said Ronald Khoo, Cathay’s Wine, Spirits & Beverage Manager. “We’ve sought out producers who specialize in grape varieties that rarely appear on international wine lists, yet offer remarkable drinking experiences.”

Recommended Videos

In the First Class cabin, passengers can try the age-old Prunelard grape, which almost disappeared before revival efforts. Château de Haute-Serre in Southern France uses the grapes to produce a sumptuous, fruity wine of the highest standards.

In Business Class, travelers can experience the Zweigelt grape, which has become Austria’s flagship red. Also on offer is the Bourboulenc grape, a time-worn variety believed brought to France by the Greeks.

Perhaps the most intriguing grape is Georgia’s Saperavi, which is fermented in clay vessels, continuing an 8,000-year-old tradition.

“The Georgian selection particularly resonates with our programme’s ethos,” Khoo notes. “Here’s a grape variety and winemaking method that predates most civilisations, but still remains largely unknown to many wine enthusiasts. It offers a true taste of living history.”

New to the series are Chinese wines like Long Dai’s Qiu Shan Valley 2021 from Shandong andHelan Qingxue’s Jia Bei Lan Estate Red from Ningxia. Besides their complex flavors, these wines are produced using sustainable practices, focusing on biodiversity and respect for land and water resources.