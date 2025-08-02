 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

By 2026, you’ll need this $23 travel document to visit most of Europe

The ETIAS will now cost nearly triple the originally announced fee

By
U.S. Passport photo
Blake Guidry via Unsplash / Unsplash

Planning a European getaway in the next few years? You’ll soon need more than just your passport. Starting in late 2026, most travelers from visa-free countries, including the U.S., will be required to obtain a European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) approval before entering 30 European nations. And the price just went up.

The European Union has confirmed that the application fee for ETIAS will now cost 20 euros (about $23.20), nearly triple the originally announced 7-euro fee. Though the system isn’t operational yet, the fee hike is already making headlines, adding another layer to what has become a long-delayed rollout. 

Recommended Videos

First announced in 2016, ETIAS was originally expected to launch in 2022 but has faced multiple postponements, with the latest target set for the final quarter of 2026.

What is the European Travel Information and Authorization System?

Plane
rauschenberger / Pixabay

The ETIAS is a new digital travel authorization created by the European Union to enhance border security and streamline entry for visitors from visa-exempt countries. It will be required for travelers from 59 countries who plan to visit 30 European nations for short stays of up to 90 days within any 180-day period.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

Unlike a traditional visa, ETIAS is electronically linked to your passport and remains valid for three years or until your passport expires, whichever comes first. If you renew your passport, you’ll need to apply for a new ETIAS as well.

Not everyone needs an ETIAS. Exempt travelers include EU citizens, individuals holding valid long-stay visas or residence permits from a member state, and nationals of countries like Ireland, Andorra, San Marino, Monaco, and the Holy See. UK citizens protected under the Withdrawal Agreement are also exempt.

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

This new visa lets you visit 6 Gulf countries with one permit
Explore Bahrain to UAE with one visa under new GCC plan
passport book on table open with stamps

Traveling between Gulf countries is about to get much easier. A new Schengen-style visa, called the GCC Grand Tours Visa, will soon allow tourists to explore Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates with a single permit.

Approved in 2023, the Unified Tourist Visa, also referred to as the Unified GCC Visa and the GCC Grand Tours Visa, aims to streamline travel across the region and promote multi-country tourism. Rather than applying for separate visas for each destination, eligible travelers will be able to access all six countries through a single online portal.

Read more
You can now kayak or camp solo in Antarctica with this cruise
Antarctica just got more accessible for solo adventurers
HX Expeditions

If Antarctica has long been on your bucket list but you’ve hesitated because you didn’t have a travel partner, your moment has arrived. HX Expeditions, the world’s oldest cruise company, has just announced the launch of the industry’s most expansive and solo-friendly kayaking and camping program on the continent.

Starting in October 2025, the cruise line will increase its kayaking capacity by a staggering 188 percent and double the number of camping spots available. Most notably, the program now includes dedicated options for solo travelers, eliminating the need for a buddy to enjoy these once-in-a-lifetime adventures.

Read more
Why Kauai Coffee Company should be on every traveler’s bucket list
A walk around the coffee plantation
Kauai Coffee Company

I'll take any chance I get to combine the things I love most: traveling and coffee. While visiting Kauai, I knew it was a must to visit Kauai Coffee Company's estate, located in the southern part of the island. Kauai Coffee Company, the largest U.S. coffee grower, produces an impressive 4 million pounds of coffee annually, all grown on its own plantation in Kauai. Given that a healthy coffee tree produces only one pound of coffee per year, this means this coffee producer's estate is home to nearly 4 million coffee trees.

If you love coffee, be sure to stop by the estate for a self-guided walking tour, where you can explore the grounds on your own and learn a bit about how coffee is made. Of course, the free coffee samples in the gift shop are also a motivating factor. Here's a look inside the self-guided Kauai Coffee Company walking tour. Coffee lovers visiting Kauai, you'll want to pay attention.
Starting the Kauai Coffee Company tour

Read more