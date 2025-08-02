By 2026, you’ll need this $23 travel document to visit most of Europe

Planning a European getaway in the next few years? You’ll soon need more than just your passport. Starting in late 2026, most travelers from visa-free countries, including the U.S., will be required to obtain a European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) approval before entering 30 European nations. And the price just went up.

The European Union has confirmed that the application fee for ETIAS will now cost 20 euros (about $23.20), nearly triple the originally announced 7-euro fee. Though the system isn’t operational yet, the fee hike is already making headlines, adding another layer to what has become a long-delayed rollout.

First announced in 2016, ETIAS was originally expected to launch in 2022 but has faced multiple postponements, with the latest target set for the final quarter of 2026.

What is the European Travel Information and Authorization System?

The ETIAS is a new digital travel authorization created by the European Union to enhance border security and streamline entry for visitors from visa-exempt countries. It will be required for travelers from 59 countries who plan to visit 30 European nations for short stays of up to 90 days within any 180-day period.

Unlike a traditional visa, ETIAS is electronically linked to your passport and remains valid for three years or until your passport expires, whichever comes first. If you renew your passport, you’ll need to apply for a new ETIAS as well.

Not everyone needs an ETIAS. Exempt travelers include EU citizens, individuals holding valid long-stay visas or residence permits from a member state, and nationals of countries like Ireland, Andorra, San Marino, Monaco, and the Holy See. UK citizens protected under the Withdrawal Agreement are also exempt.