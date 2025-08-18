This is America’s most livable beach town, according to a new ranking

Ever visit a beach town and think, I could live here, only to be put off by the crowds or sky-high prices? A new study has pinpointed the U.S. coastal communities that strike the best balance between affordability and quality of life.

Oregon Generators analyzed 35 popular beach towns using data from Zillow, Realtor, and BestPlaces, ranking them on home prices, rent, crime, cost of living, commute times, weather comfort, and unemployment rates.

Chincoteague, Virginia, claimed the top spot with a Quality of Life Score of 73.59. This charming island town on Virginia’s Eastern Shore is known for the wild Chincoteague ponies of the nearby National Wildlife Refuge, gorgeous beaches, and an overall laid-back vibe. With an average home price of $641,751, a low crime index of 26.8, short 21.5-minute commutes, and just a 6.1% unemployment rate, it offers all the perks of coastal living without the heavy price tag.

In second place, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, proves that a major tourist destination can still be livable. While crime rates are higher, affordable rents ($1,804 median) and the nation’s shortest beach-town commute (16.5 minutes) keep it appealing.

Third place goes to Cannon Beach, Oregon, a stunning spot famous for its Haystack Rock, tidepools, art galleries, and miles of hiking trails. While home prices average $1.34 million, its comfortable year-round climate (temperature comfort index of 8.5) and low crime index of 37.6 make it a dream for those who can afford it.

America’s most livable beach towns: The full list