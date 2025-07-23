The Beverly Hilton is getting its biggest renovation yet

As The Beverly Hilton celebrates its 70th anniversary this summer, the iconic Beverly Hills hotel has unveiled plans for the most extensive renovation in its storied history. The sweeping project, revealed exclusively to Forbes Travel Guide, is set for completion in 2027 and will honor the hotel’s glamorous past while introducing a new era of luxury.

Star-studded legacy meets modern design

The renovation will be led by the acclaimed David Collins Studio, known for designing high-profile properties like The Londoner Hotel in Macau and Mandarin Oriental, Doha. The reimagining includes a transformed lobby (where countless celebrities have made grand entrances), redesigned guest rooms and suites, upgraded event spaces, and the addition of new restaurants and high-end boutiques.

Recommended Videos

While the hotel will retain its signature white mid-century modern Welton Becket façade and iconic “The Beverly Hilton” sign, guests can expect a reimagined porte-cochère and refreshed interiors.

Originally opened on August 11, 1955, The Beverly Hilton has long been a symbol of luxury and entertainment. It has hosted countless events, including the annual Golden Globe Awards, and was opened in a grand ceremony attended by Conrad Hilton, actress Ann Miller, and then–Vice President Richard Nixon.

The hotel will also play a central role in One Beverly Hills, a new 17.5-acre development designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Norman Foster. The project will connect The Beverly Hilton with the Waldorf Astoria and the upcoming Aman Hotel, along with private residences, a members’ club, and botanical gardens.

At the heart of the renovation will be the Aqua Star Pool, the largest in Beverly Hills, famously christened by Esther Williams. It will remain a glamorous centerpiece of this new chapter in Beverly Hilton’s legacy.