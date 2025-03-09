Discover Aya Universe: Dubai’s trippy art and entertainment experience

Table of Contents Table of Contents About Aya Universe Celestia ball pit

Dubai is widely known as a “futuristic” city, renowned for its technological advancements and innovative attractions like the Museum of the Future and the Dubai Frame. Perhaps that’s why I wasn’t too surprised to learn about Aya Universe in Dubai, a walk-through attraction that combines an art exhibit with an entertainment park.

The attraction’s website describes it as a “hidden sanctuary beyond the stars,” inviting travelers to explore vibrant worlds spaced across several rooms. Until you visit, it’s hard to understand what precisely this description means. Aya Universe wasn’t one of my top “must-do” attractions on my Dubai itinerary, yet I’m so glad I made time for this unique experience. I’m not sure where else you can experience an exhibit like this.

About Aya Universe

Aya Universe is a walk-through exhibit on the first floor of Wafi City Mall in Dubai. While you might be able to “pop in” during a day of shopping, timed entry tickets are required, so I recommend planning. The exhibit consists of twelve spaced-themed and interactive rooms, which take about one hour to walk through.

Each group walks through the experience independently, so you can go as fast or slow through the rooms as you wish. Upon entering, you’ll be provided with a “passport,” which goes through each room’s theme and includes a map to get around. When I entered the first room, I found myself confused. I’d describe the experience as “trippy” with various multi-sensory experiences, including water installations, flashing lights, and sounds.

After moving to the following few rooms, I got more into the experience. The Aya Universe experience is supposed to make you feel like you’re in a different world- where art, technology, and creativity come together. Once I allowed myself to become immersed in the experience (and put down the phone), I found this experience truly magical.

If you come across Aya Universe on Instagram, you’ll likely find a video of the popular “Celestia” themed room. I know that’s where I first discovered this attraction. Unlike the other rooms in the experience, this experience requires that you put your belongings in a storage crate and remove your shoes. The exhibit describes Celestia as a “swim amongst the stars” experience, where you can lose yourself in a bath of orbs on a platform wandering the universe. Inside Celestia, you’ll float through distant nebulas, icy collisions, and beyond the edge of time.

Inside the Celestia room, adults and children enjoy the immersive experience of a giant ball pit, complete with flashing lights, screens, and sounds surrounding you. An adult ball pit allowed me to feel like a child again. While Celestia was my favorite room of the experience, I also enjoyed those with water components, such as the “Falls.”

Even after completing this walk-through, I’m still unsure how to explain the experience to others fully. I’m uncertain whether it’s an art exhibit, an entertainment park, or something else. Either way, it’s a one-of-a-kind experience and a must-do on your next visit to the city of Dubai.