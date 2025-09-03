These beloved U.S. restaurants are getting $50K grants from Amex

Fifty historic restaurants across the United States are getting a boost to help preserve their place in America’s culinary story. American Express and the National Trust for Historic Preservation have announced the latest recipients of their “Backing Historic Small Restaurants” program, with each establishment set to receive a $50,000 grant.

Launched in 2020, the initiative has already awarded more than $8 million to 180 iconic restaurants in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. From neighborhood diners to century-old eateries, the funding helps restaurants restore their spaces, grow their teams, and continue serving their communities.

“What started as a pandemic response has grown into a movement to uplift the historic restaurants that shape our neighborhoods and connect generations through food,” said Madge Thomas, Head of Corporate Sustainability at American Express. “Our 2025 grantees reflect the deep-rooted food traditions that define American communities, and we hope these grants spark ripple effects that sustain them in the future.”

The full list