These beloved U.S. restaurants are getting $50K grants from Amex

Did your favorite make the list?

By
Kimball House (Decatur, Georgia)
Kimball House, Decatur, Georgia American Express

Fifty historic restaurants across the United States are getting a boost to help preserve their place in America’s culinary story. American Express and the National Trust for Historic Preservation have announced the latest recipients of their “Backing Historic Small Restaurants” program, with each establishment set to receive a $50,000 grant.

Launched in 2020, the initiative has already awarded more than $8 million to 180 iconic restaurants in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. From neighborhood diners to century-old eateries, the funding helps restaurants restore their spaces, grow their teams, and continue serving their communities.

“What started as a pandemic response has grown into a movement to uplift the historic restaurants that shape our neighborhoods and connect generations through food,” said Madge Thomas, Head of Corporate Sustainability at American Express. “Our 2025 grantees reflect the deep-rooted food traditions that define American communities, and we hope these grants spark ripple effects that sustain them in the future.”

The full list

Corner Kitchen Asheville
Corner Kitchen, Asheville, North Carolina Corner Kitchen
  • Al’s Restaurant, St. Louis, MO
  • Anita Street Market, Tucson, AZ
  • Bertha’s Kitchen, Charleston, SC
  • Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery, Milwaukee, WI
  • Black Bass Hotel, Lumberville, PA
  • Bluenose Gopher Public House, Granite Falls, MN
  • Casa Adela Restaurant, New York, NY
  • Casales Halfway Club, Reno, NV
  • Community Grocery, Woodville, MS
  • Corner Kitchen, Asheville, NC
  • Corner Station Deli, Fairview, UT
  • Drew’s Place Restaurant and Catering, Fort Worth, TX
  • Dupuy’s Seafood and Steak, Abbeville, LA
  • El Paseo Inn, Los Angeles, CA
  • Florence’s Restaurant, Oklahoma City, OK
  • Goodies Frozen Custard & Treats, Alexandria, VA
  • Haring’s Noank, Noank, CT
  • Hillsboro General Store Cafe, Hillsboro, NM
  • Ike’s Chili, Tulsa, OK
  • Kimball House, Decatur, GA
  • Later Alligator, Wheeling, WV
  • Lavalettes at Hotel 1829, St. Thomas, VI
  • Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub, Louisville, KY
  • Lorene’s Fish House, St. Petersburg, FL
  • Manory’s Restaurant, Troy, NY
  • Mee Heng Low Noodle House, San Luis Obispo, CA
  • New Delhi Restaurant, San Francisco, CA
  • One Shot Charlies, Harrison, ID
  • Pheasant Restaurant & Lounge, Brookings, SD
  • Poppy Cafe & Market, Burlington, VT
  • Qusqo Bistro & Gallery, Los Angeles, CA
  • Restaurant Barrachina, San Juan, PR
  • Reynolds Tavern and 1747 Pub, Annapolis, MD
  • Snappers Key Largo, Key Largo, FL
  • South Side Soda Shop, Goshen, IN
  • Spotted Horse Bar and Grill, Arvada, WY
  • Svea, Chicago, IL
  • The Antique Sandwich Company, Tacoma, WA
  • The Barn – Route 66, Newberry Springs, CA
  • The Bull Run Restaurant, Shirley, MA
  • The Famous Chicken Hut, Durham, NC
  • The Florentine Hotel, Germantown, OH
  • The Rock Cafe, Stroud, OK
  • The Summit Diner, Summit, NJ
  • The Trolley Stop Restaurant, Ellicott City, MD
  • The Vasquez 1935, Uvalde, TX
  • The Wandering Goose, Tokeland, WA
  • Vault & Cellar, Middletown, VA
  • Wok Wok Southeast Asian Kitchen, New York, NY
  • Zadie’s Market, Marshall, NC
