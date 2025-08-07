 Skip to main content
Alaska Airlines reveals new global design and flights to Europe

Alaska Airlines 787
Alaska Airlines / Alaska Airlines

This week, Alaska Airlines announced two nonstop routes to Europe and the debut of a new exterior design on its expanding fleet of Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. The flights originate from Alaska’s global gateway in Seattle and continue the airline’s climb as a premium global carrier.

New direct routes to the UK and Iceland

Alaska Airlines routes
Alaska Airlines

Next spring, Alaska Airlines begins nonstop flights from Seattle to London, England, and Reykjavik, Iceland. The new flights mark the fourth and fifth of 12 (or more) international destinations the airline will serve from Seattle by 2030. The London flight will be a daily, year-round offering aboard a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, with 34 enclosed seats with lie-flat seats in Business Class.  London will also serve as a connection to the rest of Europe, via Alaska’s broad network partnerships.

The Reykjavik flight will be a daily summer seasonal route, taking travelers to the country when the days are longest and sunniest. The trip will be aboard a Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft, which is well-suited to long-distance routes. Those with a passion for adventure and the outdoors can look forward to experiencing Iceland and a connection to the rest of Europe.

SWISS’s new first class suites offer beds and private cabins

Additionally, Alaska Airlines is rolling out a new exterior design for its 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. While the Alaska logo continues, a flowing green and blue stripe begins mid-fuselage, widening until it covers the tail. The first planes with the new livery take flight in January, with the entire fleet repainted by spring.

Ben Minicucci, Alaska Airlines CEO, said: “With these bold moves, we are accelerating our vision to connect our guests to the world. We are seizing this moment to redefine the international experience and level up. And we’re doing it with the same relentless focus on safety, care and performance that’s always defined us. I’m so proud of how our people continue to step up and deliver as we push ahead on these initiatives, with even more to come.”

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif has a passion for the outdoors and travel, and telling the stories of his experiences. He’s a lifelong…

