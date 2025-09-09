Apple’s new AirPods Pro 3 may be the perfect travel companion — here’s why

Apple has announced a new set of AirPods, and there’s a fair argument that the compact audio devices totally overshadowed the new Apple Watch, iPhone 17, and iPhone Air — which debuted during the same showcase.

The AirPods Pro 3 has vastly increased capabilities when compared to its predecessors. The most useful new function for travelers is likely to be the translation feature. With the feature enabled, the AirPods automatically translate the speech of anyone the user is talking to, so that user will hear the conversation in their selected language. ANC also kicks in to lower the person speaking’s voice, which makes the translation sound more prominent.

If the person the user is speaking to is not wearing Air Pods, conversation is still possible. They just have to use an iPhone to display the translated version of the user’s half of the conversation. Currently, the earbuds can manage conversations in English, French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish with Italian, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese expected to be added over the next few months.

In addition to making your travel interactions smoother, the new AirPods Pro 3 seems to be ideal for getting you to your destination in the first place.

Perfect for planes and trains

Anyone who has spent any time traveling knows active noise cancellation is an absolute must. It cancels out background noise, so you can fly or ride a train without the sound of an engine ruining your experience.

Apple has announced major ANC improvements with the AirPods Pro 3, leading to what it claims is a 4X boost in the listening devices’ noise canceling capabilities when compared to the original AirPods Pro and double the ANC effectiveness of the AirPods 2.

Battery life has also been boosted by 33%, so now users can listen for eight hours on a single charge with ANC enabled. Which is enough to get you through a trans-continental or trans-atlantic flight without interruption.