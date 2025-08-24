Think twice before booking—travel expert warns against these 5 hotel types

Have you ever scored what seemed like an unbelievable hotel deal, only to show up and realize it wasn’t quite the dream stay you imagined? The truth is, not all hotels are created equal, and sometimes those bargains come with hidden downsides.

To help travelers avoid a rough night’s sleep (or worse), I spoke with Javier Sobrino, Founder of Descubriendo Viajes, a Spanish travel platform that curates one-of-a-kind stays in stunning destinations. He shared with me the five types of hotels you should never book, no matter how tempting the price tag looks.

1. Airport hotels

Sure, airport hotels win points for convenience, but that’s about where the perks stop. These properties often come with inflated prices and a lack of charm.

“These hotels know you’re choosing them solely for location, so they rarely invest in creating memorable experiences,” says Sobrino. “You’ll typically pay 30-40% more than a similar quality hotel just 15 minutes away.”

Unless you’ve got a flight before 8 a.m., Sobrino recommends skipping the sterile airport stay. Instead, opt for a hotel with more character nearby. You’ll get better value, a taste of local culture, and the chance to savor one last authentic meal before you fly out.

2. All-inclusive resorts with poor reviews

All-inclusive resorts can sound like the ultimate stress-free getaway, but not all of them deliver on that promise.

“Budget all-inclusives often serve mediocre food in buffets where items sit out for hours,” Sobrino warns. “The alcohol is typically watered down, and activities are frequently canceled due to ‘weather conditions’ regardless of the actual forecast.”

To avoid disappointment, he suggests focusing on guest reviews, especially when it comes to dining. “If multiple guests mention stomach issues or bland food, believe them,” he says. And as a rule of thumb, be wary of any resort with fewer than 25% excellent reviews on major booking platforms. It’s better to invest a little more upfront than to waste your vacation on bland meals and empty promises.

3. Remote roadside hotels far from town centers

That budget-friendly roadside hotel might look fine online, but being miles from the action often creates more problems than it solves.

“Hotels on isolated highways usually have three major issues: constant traffic noise, inconvenient distance from attractions, and outdated facilities,” says Sobrino.

He recalls booking one near Valencia that turned out to be beside a truck stop, making sleep impossible and leaving no restaurants or culture within walking distance. Unless you’re just stopping for the night on a road trip, it’s worth paying more to stay closer to the town center.

4. Hotels undergoing renovation

Few things ruin a stay faster than waking up to the sound of jackhammers or finding the pool “temporarily closed.” Yet many hotels downplay or hide renovation details.

“This is one of the hotel industry’s most frustrating practices,” Sobrino says. “They’ll offer slight discounts while claiming renovations are ‘minimal,’ but you arrive to find half the amenities closed and construction noise starting at 7 a.m.”

His advice? Call the hotel directly before booking to ask about ongoing projects. “If they hesitate or give vague answers, that’s your red flag. Reputable hotels will be upfront about which areas are affected and when.”

5. Hotels with suspiciously low prices in prime locations

If a hotel’s rate in a prime destination seems shockingly cheap compared to its neighbors, there’s usually a catch.

“I call these ‘bait-and-switch hotels’ because what you expect rarely matches reality,” Sobrino explains. “They either have hidden fees that double the final price, terrible service, or rooms that haven’t been updated since the 1980s.”

His tip is to always investigate before booking. “Check recent reviews for surprise charges, and see if the property has changed names recently – that’s often a sign they’re trying to escape bad reviews.”