From yellow penguins to midnight art strolls: My stay at 21c Cincinnati

Part hotel, part interactive museum

By
21c Museum Hotel
Amanda Teague / The Manual

If you’ve ever wanted to sleep in the middle of an art gallery, Cincinnati’s 21c Museum Hotel makes that dream come true. On my recent trip to the Queen City, I checked in and quickly realized this wasn’t your average boutique hotel. 

Housed in the historic Metropole building, 21c is equal parts contemporary art museum and chic 156-room hotel, complete with a gallery, larger-than-life installations, and even interactive pieces tucked into hallways and elevators. From the moment you walk in, it feels less like checking into a hotel and more like stepping into a living art experience.

The concept

21c Museum Hotel
Amanda Teague / The Manual

Part boutique hotel, part contemporary art museum, 21c Museum Hotel Cincinnati is all about blurring the line between overnight stay and immersive cultural experience. Listed in the National Register of Historic Places, the hotel has been reimagined into a vibrant space where art isn’t just hung on walls, it surrounds you at every turn. Since joining Historic Hotels of America in 2019, 21c has made “radical access to contemporary art” its mission, keeping curated exhibitions open 24/7 and free of charge. Can’t sleep at 2 a.m.? No problem. You can wander downstairs and take in global art installations in the quiet of the night.

One of the quirkiest traditions is Nightcap at the Museum: every evening, guests are invited to sip complimentary Angel’s Envy Bourbon while drifting through the galleries. It’s a relaxed, only-at-21c way to end the night.

The hotel also houses unique stay experiences, including the Nightwatch suite by artist Chris Doyle. While I didn’t stay in this suite, it’s a true work of living art. At night, light projections animate the walls with birds in flight and shifting shapes, transforming the room into a dreamlike forest scene.

And the art doesn’t stop at the gallery or special suites. It’s everywhere: elevators, bathrooms, and hallways become creative canvases. Then there are the hotel’s playful mascots – oversized yellow penguins made from recycled plastic. These guys have a habit of “moving” around while you sleep. I woke up one morning to find one stationed right outside my door.

The location

Cincinnati
Amanda Teague / The Manual

You really can’t beat the location of the hotel. It’s planted right in the middle of downtown, which makes exploring the city a breeze. Once we parked the car, we didn’t need it again. The hotel is steps from the Aronoff Center for the Arts, next door to the Contemporary Art Center, and an easy 15-minute walk to Great American Ball Park for a Reds game. 

We also strolled through the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood, checking out its breweries, shops, and restaurants without ever worrying about driving or parking. If you want a home base that puts you close to Cincinnati’s biggest attractions, this is it.

The rooms

21c Museum Hotel
Amanda Teague / The Manual

We stayed in the Corner Suite, and wow, what a space. At 699 square feet, it felt more like a downtown apartment than a hotel room. The king-sized bed was super cozy, and the separate living and dining area came with a massive sectional sofa (seriously, bigger than the one I have at home) plus a multifunctional table that worked perfectly for eating and getting a little work done.

Like the rest of the hotel, art is woven into every detail. The suite had unique artwork on the walls and custom tile by Cincinnati’s own Rookwood Pottery Company, giving it a real local touch. For two people, it was perfect.

The restaurant

Metropole
Amanda Teague / The Manual

The real crown jewel of 21c is its restaurant, Metropole. We had dinner there one night, and it was one of the best meals of our trip. The dry-aged Rohan duck was cooked to perfection, the hand-cut rigatoni and cheese was rich and comforting, and the desserts were amazing (I’m still dreaming about the maple-glazed cruller). The service matched the food, too. Our server Jeremy was fantastic and made the whole evening feel special.

And let’s not forget the bar. It’s really the star of the show, especially if you’re a bourbon fan. Every cocktail we tried was spot-on, and the bourbon selection was outstanding, perfectly tying in with the hotel’s nightly Nightcap at the Museum tradition.

Final thoughts

21c Cincinnati
Amanda Teague / The Manual

From start to finish, our stay at 21c was a fantastic experience. It’s so much more than a place to sleep, it’s an experience in itself. With its refined atmosphere, it’s especially well-suited for couples or anyone looking to make their hotel stay a central part of their trip. If you love art, design, and a touch of playful creativity (hello, yellow penguins), this is the spot for you.

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
