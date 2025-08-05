 Skip to main content
This Yosemite campground is finally open after a 3-year, $11M renovation

Yosemite park on a warm day, featuring a waterfall
Mick Haupt / Unsplash

Tuolumne Meadows Campground, originally constructed in the 1930s, has been a staple for Yosemite visitors, accommodating up to 2,200 guests nightly and serving over 141,000 overnight stays annually. However, the campground closed in 2022 to undergo a huge rehabilitation project funded by the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA). This closure was necessary to address more than $11 million in overdue repairs to Yosemite, including Tuolumne, since most of this campground’s infrastructure dates back to the Civilian Conservation Corps era or Mission 66, and it wasn’t designed for today’s surge in visitation.

The campground was completely off-limits to the public due to extended construction on key areas, including updating utilities and repairing environmental degradation along the Tuolumne River. But finally, it is open and ready for the 2025 season. Here’s what you can expect:

  • New restroom buildings: Ten new or upgraded restroom buildings now meet ADA standards.
  • New campsites: 29 new hike-in sites have been added, and 21 sites have been relocated from the sensitive 100-foot Tuolumne buffer zone. 13 wheelchair-accessible sites with extended picnic tables are located near accessible restrooms.
  • New campsite furnishings: New picnic tables, fire rings, and foot lockers for storing food have been added to each site.
  • Amphitheater: Updated Dana Campfire Circle with accessible routes and companion seating
  • Road realignment: Realigned Loop A road to create a 150-foot buffer to protect the Tuolumne River.
These changes are sure to make Tuolumne more comfortable for visitors as they flock to spend an evening gazing over the stunning high-country views. However, it’s good to note that this campground still doesn’t have showers or internet connectivity. To visit, you will need to pay a campground fee, about $36 for a non-group site, $75 for a group site, and $50 for a stock site.

