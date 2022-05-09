Ski Goggle Deals: Up to 30% Off Bestselling Polarized Goggles

If you’re going out snowboarding or skiing, then you’re going to need a lot of necessary equipment, with goggles being quite high up there. Of course, these can be quite expensive, especially if you want to get quality ones. To that end, we’ve rounded up some of the best ski goggle deals so you spend less money on your awesome adventure.

REI Co-op + Smith Co-Lab Squad ChromaPop Snow Goggles — $90, was $120

With a great silicon strap and padding, this set of Squad ChromaPop goggles is excellent for long-term wear, especially if you’re doing strenuous activities. The ChromaPop lenses have anti-fog tech and TLT optics for a crystal-clear image, and the overall lens is made using Carbonic-X to ensure toughness. Even better, it comes with a Smith lifetime warranty!

Giro Article Snow Goggles — $127, was $170

With lenses made by Zeiss, these goggles are great at improving snow vision through blue-light manipulation, plus blocking UV light, which can be harmful. The lens is a toric spherical, which takes the face’s natural shape and provides an internal air layer and vents that help minimize fogging. If you want something that is specially made for snow and fogging conditions, the Giro Article Snow Goggles will work quite well.

Giro Ella Snow Goggles — $142, was $190

If you’re looking for something that can fit several situations, the Giro Ella Snow Goggles come with two different lenses — one for the sun and all conditions and one infrared for storm and low-light conditions. They’re also quick-changing, with four quick-snap magnets that make it easy to switch. The frame itself uses triple-layer foam and fleece to provide excellent comfort, and it even has enough space for those who wear glasses while also keeping everything fog-free.

Zeal Lookout Polarized Snow Goggles — $174, was $250

The Zeal comes with a polarized lens that helps enhance color while also 20% more field of view with its Observation Deck Technology that allows you to see the line below you. The lens is also built to be as thin as possible and conform to the face as much as possible, although it does have upper and lower vents and anti-fog coating to help avoid the issue of fogging. With a dual-adjustable strap and triple layer of foam, the Zeal is excellent for long-term and secure wear that provides excellent viewing.

Giro Contour Snow Goggles, Low-Bridge Fit — $216, was $270

One of the few goggles made to fit a lower nose bridge, the Vivid lives up to its name, with optics by Zeiss that help with snow vision and blocking out harmful UV light. Its Expansion View Technology helps provide real panoramic views, while the EVAK vents help disperse fog while maintaining the protective barrier from the elements. If you need a low-bridge but high-end set of goggles, these are the ones!