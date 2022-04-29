REI Has Cut 50% Off the Price of This North Face Winter Jacket

It’s hard to imagine a better companion for chilly morning hikes than North Face’s Men’s Ventrix Insulated Hoodie, which is currently on sale at REI for 50%. Originally $220, this full-length zip, breathable jacket is now only $110 and available in two seasonal colors. Markdowns are already included in the price, so you can snag this deal by simply adding it to your cart. As always when you shop with REI, shipping is free on orders over $50.

The North Face’s Men’s Ventrix Insulated Hoodie was specifically designed with hikers in mind. Weighing only 13.4 ounces, it’s lightweight, packable, and easy to carry. Made out of Ventrix stretch polyester with synthetic insulation, this hoodie delivers just the right combination of warmth and breathability. This jacket is durable, water repellent, and has an adjustable hood, keeping you dry in face of light rain or unexpected weather. If you’re looking for a jacket that can withstand just about all seasons, North Face has got you covered with Ventrix.

The Ventrix Insulated Hoodie is as stylish off the trail as it is functional during your hike. The fit is standard, falling at hip length, with stretch-woven cuffs and a high-low hem featuring an adjustable drawcord. The back panel is perforated to provide venting, ensuring that this jacket is warm when you’re chilly, but breathable when you’re not. Concealed-zip pockets provide easy-to-access storage for your essentials without running risk of losing your items along the trail. The environmentally conscious among us will especially appreciate the fact that the Ventrix Insulated Hoodie is made in part from recycled materials.

Existing fans of the brand know that North Face jacket deals as good as this one are hard to come by and don’t last for long. There are currently plenty of sizes in stock in both Monterey Blue and Thyme, but at half-price, these hoodies are likely to sell out quickly. Originally $220, $110 off is a steal, especially considering that shopping at REI means shipping is free and this jacket is sure to last for many hiking seasons to come.

Editors' Recommendations