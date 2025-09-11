 Skip to main content
iPhone Air: Apple’s thinnest phone yet could be a sleeper hit for adventurers

While it looks sleek and delicate, it's actually tough, capable, and could save your life

iPhone Air colors
Apple has unveiled its new lineup of iPhones, AirPods, and smart watches — but what was arguably the biggest announcement of the day is a kind of spinoff. The iPhone Air is an ultra-thin device offering all of the durability and capabilities of normal iPhones, but in a package that’s just 5.6mm thick.

While it’s likely to be a solid daily driver, it has some other applications too. Looking at its overall specs, there’s a fair argument that it will make a solid adventuring phone. Apple hasn’t advertised it for this purpose, and it looks the opposite of the kind of “rugged” phones that tend to be aimed at the outdoor adventure market. But looks can be deceiving, and the initial specs make Apple’s new wafer-thin phone a solid prospect.


Its cameras are ideal for documenting your adventure

Photo of a cliff taken with the iPhone Air
Apple’s devices tend to have pretty decent cameras, and the iPhone Air is no exception. Its main camera boasts a 48MP resolution and offers multiple focal lengths, including 28mm and 35mm. Image stabilization is included so your shots will look smooth, even on tough terrain, and you can even put it in “action mode” if you’re doing something particularly vigorous.

There’s also a 2x Telephoto zoom, which seems to be wholly digital, though Apple promises “optical quality.” This serves a bit of a dual purpose; in addition to solid shots, you can use it as a sort of makeshift telescope if you need to get a better look at something in the distance.

Then we have the front camera, which has a resolution of 18 megapixels and can automatically adjust the framing for group shots. It also has Apple’s new “dual capture” mode, so you can narrate your adventures while recording from the front and back cameras simultaneously.


It’s light, yet durable

iPhone Air side view thinness
Anyone who’s been on a long through hike knows saving on weight is pretty essential. Even a relatively small item will add to your fatigue over a vast distance. Space is also at a premium, as everything you take with you has to be carried. So the iPhone Air, being the “thinnest iPhone ever made,” is a reason to take it along in itself.

Despite its slim profile, the new iPhone Air is pretty tough. It has a “grade 5 titanium frame,” which should resist scratching and deformation due to the hardness and durability of the metal used. Apple claims the device exceeds its bend strength requirements and is more durable than any previously released iPhone. “Ceramic shield” protection has been added to both the front and back of the device, giving the back glass four times better resistance to cracks. The front is protected by the new “Ceramic Shield 2,” which offers “3x better scratch resistance and improved anti-reflection to reduce glare.” So the chances of you breaking your phone while out in the sticks aren’t zero, but they’re lower than they would be with most other devices.

In terms of battery life, Apple has been a little vague so far. The company promises “All Day Battery Life,” but that’s a little open to interpretation. In terms of actual figures, the Silicon Valley giant let it slip that adding “The iPhone Air MagSafe Battery” to the phone allows for up to 40 hours of video playback, which is significant.


It’s built for AI

iPhone Air camera internals
LLM-based AI has its problems, creates worries that we’re slipping into a dystopian hell, and tends to divide opinion throughout the population. However, it is probably a pretty useful tool under the correct circumstances.

The addition of Neural Accelerators to the chip and the general layout of Apple Silicon is pretty ideal for running local AI models. Apple’s model is under the “Apple Intelligence” umbrella and is used throughout the phone for things like photo editing, image generation, and text editing.

3 things you should always do on your iPhone before you go skiing or snowboarding

While we won’t know exactly how much the “on-device” part of the AI is capable of until we test the phone out ourselves, there is some room to speculate here. And an on-device generative AI that can help you while you’re out in the sticks isn’t unfeasible. As it’s all running on the phone, it won’t matter if you haven’t had a phone signal in days.

There’s every chance that the local version of Apple Intelligence could be used to advise on everything from making a campfire to navigating using the sun to administering first aid. Basically, things that are incredibly useful while out in the wilderness, but require some knowledge. Third-party specialized AIs are also a possibility; the phone has plenty of processing power for them to play with.

An iPhone is handy to have

Side view of iPhone Air
While it’s easy to focus on the new features, let’s not forget that an iPhone is one of the better devices you can have while out in the boonies. Its GPS features, trail apps, satellite calling functions, and location tracking systems are all very useful in an emergency or survival situation. So useful that they could actually save your life.

The iPhone Air takes all that and pops it in a slimmer package. Just remember to conserve battery life however you can, or pack a solar charger if you have that option. The device is priced from $999 and is available from September 22, 2025, with pre-orders opening on September 12.

