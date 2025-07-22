These 6 parks make the Grand Circle the Southwest’s best road trip

In my experience driving across the country, it’s not unusual to cruise for hours — or even days — between national parks. This is why the Grand Circle road trip is so special. This scenic loop through the American Southwest connects six incredible national parks and national monuments in close proximity to each other, making it one of the most effective and beautiful ways to experience Red Rock Country.

In this guide, I’ll provide a summary of each stop, including highlights, hours of operations, fees, and of course, their standout natural landmarks that have inspired millions of visitors.

Zion National Park

Nestled into southern Utah, Zion is often the first – and most memorable – stop on a Grand Circle road trip. Its enormous sandstone cliffs, verdant canyon trails, and sky-high lookouts are nature on display. Iconic hikes like Angels Landing (permit needed) and The Narrows, where you actually walk through the Virgin River between slot canyon walls, have made this park legendary.

But with over 5 million visitors a year, finding solitude is not easy – and summer peak season is rife with crowds. For fewer crowds and gorgeous lighting on the canyon walls, visit in the shoulder season (March, April, May, September, October, or November), and plan to tackle more popular trails at sunrise.

Start your driving day early, dress in layers (temperatures can swing), and don’t underestimate seemingly easy hikes like Canyon Overlook Trail – short, sweet, and incredibly photogenic, espesially when visiting the national park in fall, when leaves boast brilliant colors.

Hours: Open 24 hours, year-round

Open 24 hours, year-round Fees: $35 per vehicle (valid for 7 days)

$35 per vehicle (valid for 7 days) Shuttle system: From spring until late fall, no private cars are allowed in Zion Canyon. The shuttle is mandatory and runs with frequency to help you hop between trailheads and scenic stops

From spring until late fall, no private cars are allowed in Zion Canyon. The shuttle is mandatory and runs with frequency to help you hop between trailheads and scenic stops Permits: You will need to submit a lottery application for Angels Landing. The Narrows likely requires a dry bag and waterproof boots (rentals in nearby Springdale)

Bryce Canyon National Park

Just over an hour from Zion, Bryce Canyon feels like another planet. Bryce Canyon’s unqiue hoodoos (tall, twisted rock spires shaped by the wind and ice) radiate shades of pink, orange, and gold at sunrise, making it truly worth the early morning, and cold, trek.

The scenic drive guides you by more than a dozen viewpoints, but the best way to experience the park is to hike down into the amphitheater yourself. There are trails to choose from, including the Navajo Loop, Queens Garden, or the longer Figure 8 combination.

At an elevation of 8,000 feet, expect cooler temperatures year-round (even in the summer!), and be ready for snow in the spring or fall. The thinner air also keeps Bryce as one of the best places in the U.S. to see the stars, thanks to their dark sky designation and consistent nightly programs.

Sunrise at Bryce Point is incredibly unique. If you’re looking to avoid crowds, try Sunset Point in the early morning. It is stunning in the early morning light, and just as incredible as Bryce Point.

Hours: Open 24 hours, 365 days/year

Open 24 hours, 365 days/year Fees: $35/vehicle (valid for 7 days)

$35/vehicle (valid for 7 days) Camping: There are two campgrounds: North Campground (open year-round) and Sunset Campground (seasonal). If you are visiting in the summer months, you should book early

Arches National Park

Boasting more than 2,000 natural stone arches, towering fins, and balanced rocks, Arches is one of the most otherworldly stops of the Grand Circle. Delicate Arch is certainly the park’s icon (and worth the climb), but trails such as: Devils Garden and the Windows Section serve up amazing views with far fewer people, especially early or late in the day. Also, the red rock glows differently depending on the sun’s angle, so even if you return, it feels fresh.

Because it has grown so popular, Arches now requires timed entry reservations for daytime access during peak season. That said, it’s still open 24/7. Therefore, sunset hikes or early morning drives are great ways to access the park when it’s relatively cooler, and before the crowds arrive.

Be sure to bring water to drink if you’re planning on strenuous activities, as there is none on the trails. And don’t miss Double Arch, which is only a short walk/climb and is truly amazing, located right next to the parking lot.

Hours: Open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year

Open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year Fees: $30 per vehicle (valid for 7 days)

$30 per vehicle (valid for 7 days) Timed Entry: Reservations required from April 1 to October 31; 7AM to 4PM; book your slot in advance and then show up.

Reservations required from April 1 to October 31; 7AM to 4PM; book your slot in advance and then show up. Camping: Devils Garden Campground is the only in park option. Reserve far in advance if visiting between March – October.

Canyonlands National Park

Canyonlands National Park is only 30 minutes away from Arches National Park; it is the place where red rock stretches primarily in all directions throughout Utah’s red rock country. Canyonlands can be broken-up into four different districts: Island in the Sky, The Needles, The Maze, and the rivers. They each have a different type of adventure. Most visitors only visit Island in the Sky since it is very accessible with panoramic overlooks and short hikes like Mesa Arch that showcase the greatest views in the park.

If you are searching for solitude, go to the Needles district where the trails weave through colorful sandstone spires and serene canyons. The Maze is an isolated and rugged section of the park that is only for experienced travelers with high-clearance, four-wheel drive vehicles, and advance navigation skills.

Even if you have a limited amount of time, you should try to visit the Grand View Point Overlook. It is a short walk, and it has unforgettable views. As an added adventure consider the multi-day 4×4 route on the White Rim Road, it has camp sites, wide opens views, and a true sense of isolation.

Hours: Open year-round. Some visitor centers and roads are open seasonally, be sure to check before your visit.

Open year-round. Some visitor centers and roads are open seasonally, be sure to check before your visit. Fees: $30 per vehicle for 7 days.

$30 per vehicle for 7 days. Camping: Island in the Sky: Willow Flat Campground, first-come, first-served. The Needles : Squaw Flat Campground, reservations required late – March through October.

Island in the Sky: Willow Flat Campground, first-come, first-served. The Needles : Squaw Flat Campground, reservations required late – March through October. Permits: Required for all overnight backcountry trips and use of the Green and Colorado Rivers.

Grand Canyon National Park

I experienced one of my best winter sunrises of my life above the basin here, an experience that nearly felt religious and enhanced the enormity of the canyon. The Grand Canyon is often the southern endpoint of the Grand Circle, and it wouldn’t be a complete list without it.

No matter if you visit the busy South Rim overlooks or make your way to the far less traveled and busy North Rim, the size and scope of it all is unmatched and unforgettable. You can hike rim to rim, raft the Colorado River, or just take a scenic drive that you can utilize to get 1 amazing view after another. The canyon will stick with you no matter how you take it in.

If you want to escape the crowds for a quieter sunrise or sunset try Lipan Point or Yaki Point. These points crucially provide the views without the crowds. Also try to plan your Grand Circle road trip so that you’re landing at the Grand Canyon’s best visitation times in the park. For me, that’s winter, but spring and fall are ideal times for milder temperatures.