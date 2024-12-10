Try an empty Tic Tac box for this weird camping hack

For a lot of campers, simple food while out in the wild is the go-to. While that might be okay for some, you shouldn’t have to settle for bland fare if you don’t want to! A flavorful meal while in the outdoors can elevate your camping experience. We’ve covered how to do this before, but here’s a whole new thing to try: repurposing your empty Tic Tac containers to hold spices.

That’s right — don’t throw them out! Believe it or not, Tic Tac containers are perfect for this purpose. They’re small, compact, and have a flexible plastic lid that can open and close repeatedly without breaking. Try using them for all your favorite spices: salt, pepper, garlic powder, whatever you like! You can also use them to store dry herbs such as thyme, oregano, and basil. Just use a clean funnel for a mess-free transfer.

My favorite way to label them is to use glow-in-the-dark markers or labels. That way, I don’t reach for the cayenne pepper if I really want the paprika. If you’re not planning on using them at night, permanent markers will do the trick.

To keep things extra secure, try sticking the lids down with a bit of washi or painter’s tape. A rubber band can also help prevent disasters if you’re concerned about your Tic Tac boxes popping open.

Tic Tac boxes aren’t designed to keep spices fresh for a long period of time, so after your trip, wash each container thoroughly and make sure it is completely dry when you store it.