Never ski or snowboard alone again with this new app

If you’re a solo skier or snowboarder who’s ever gazed at those powdery slopes and hoped to make some new friends, then this brand-new app is just the thing for you. Chairlift is a free social networking app for your lone wolf days to help you connect with other riders. Just fire up the app, and you’re able to browse who else is going to the same ski resort. Filter by your vibe, ski or snowboard, and experience levels, and then create or join a “Chairlift” group.

Once in, the Chairlift chat lights up with any coordinating details like meetup spots or start times, and you’re even able to share photos to help hype up the rest of your crew. Users can also create profiles: write bios, indicate your skill level, add pictures and social links, so you can get to know your companions before you go. Chairlift is also beta testing an Après feature so that you can continue the post-slope vibes. Create or join an Après meetup for a casual hangout at a local bar or restaurant.

The inspiration for this app came from the founder, Will Graham’s, solo trips. “I would often decide not to ride solo rather than take the chance of riding by myself — it’s safer, and just more fun riding with a crew,” he said. I couldn’t agree more. From that passion, Graham and his team built Chairlift to intentionally bring more community to downhill winter sports. For now, the platform is ad-free with no in-app purchases so you can focus on having fun out there on the slopes with some new friends.