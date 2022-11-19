 Skip to main content
Is the Burton Mystery Series coming to a resort near you?

Burton's banked slalom event is your chance to shred with the pros

Tom Kilpatrick
By

Always wanted to hit up the slopes with a crew of pro snowboarders? Well, it’s your lucky day — or lucky season perhaps. The Burton Mystery Series is returning with a worldwide tour for winter 2022-2023 and with seven dates in North America, chances are they’re coming to a mountain near you. Not sure what the Mystery Series is? Well, it’s Burton’s banked slalom snowboarding event, all about good times and skill progression.

For anyone who knows the brand, it’s no surprise that Burton is back with their community-focused, stoke-spreading event. Heck, you’ve only got to take one look at their range of snowboarding gear and shred-ready clothing to see that they’re not just about athletes pushing the envelope. This event, likewise, is about riders of all ages and abilities just hitting up the mountain together, riding those banked corners, and getting amped off the pro riders who are there for exactly the same reason you are, the love of snowboarding.

A banner image of the Burton Mystery Series with a checked blue and light-blue background and the Burton Snowboard Logo

What is the Burton Mystery Series?

The Burton Mystery Series isn’t your standard banked slalom snowboarding event. Instead, Burton has taken all the usual competitive elements of the event, crumpled them up, and thrown them in the trash. What they’ve replaced it with is a feel-good community-centered event that allows snowboarders of all levels to get involved and make the most of the banked slalom format.

And what a format it is. Banked slalom courses are one of the most effective ways to work on almost every aspect of your snowboarding skillset without feeling like you’re being put through a rigorous training regime. And when you’re being spurred on by some of the world’s leading snowboarding athletes, like three-time Olympic slopestyle medalist Mark McMorris, you’re not going to want your ride to end.

Alongside the riding, Burton has plans to put on apres hangouts and barbeques, as well as product giveaways and, best of all, athlete demos. Once you’re done with your ride, you can kick back with a beer and watch the pros do their thing, or join them in cheering on every rider that hits the course. Seriously, this event is so laid back it’s almost horizontal: just head out, head up, and have a blast.

Where can you catch the Burton Mystery Series?

Burton has built on the success of previous years and the 2022/2023 series has dates planned at snowboard resorts all around the world. It kicks off in December at The Optimist Hill in Saskatchewan and wraps up in May in New Zealand. There’s a full list of the worldwide tour dates on the Burton Mystery Series page, where you can also register to take part. For those riding in North America this season, here’s a list of the home-based dates.

  • The Optimist Hill, Saskatchewan, 12/17/22
  • Snow Valley, Ontario, 01/14/23
  • Woodward Tahoe at Boreal, California, 01/21/23
  • Ruby Hill, Colorado, 02/11/23
  • Theodore Wirth Ski Hill, Minnesota, 03/04/23
  • Woodward Park City, Utah, 03/25/23
  • Big Snow, New Jersey, 04/15/23

