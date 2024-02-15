 Skip to main content
Flash sale: Tom Ford colognes are up to $125 off today

What’s better than a sale? A secret sale where you can get exclusive products at a discounted price. Right now, on the Gilt website you can grab a few Tom Ford colognes on sale and save up to $125. There are five different scents available that will all add unique fragrance to your life.

Before you start shopping, here is how to apply cologne so you smell amazing all day. Take these helpful hints and dive into the world of Tom Ford cologne and browse the fragrances that are on sale now. Trust us, it’s that easy.

What to buy during the Tom Ford cologne sale

The most luxurious scent you will find during this sale is the Unisex Oud Wood EDP that is available for $320. This scent offers notes of rosewood, cardamom and sandalwood that comes in a sleek, black glass bottle. Another fragrance you can purchase during this sale is the Unisex Black Orchid EDP for $190 that offers black orchid spice notes that both men and women can wear. We have a complete guide to Tom Ford cologne that includes what to wear for nights out, vacations and more that will help you make your decision.

Next up is the Men’s Grey Vetiver Eau de Parfum Spray for $150 that is now 33% off. This cologne will give you top notes of sage, grapefruit and orange blossom for a fruit yet masculine scent. It also features middle notes of orris root, pimento and nutmeg that add a little but of a nutty scent. In case you still need some help with purchasing a new fragrance, here is the best cologne for men, that features incredible fragrances that will help you transition from fall to winter.

The time has come for you to find your signature scent with cologne from Tom Ford. These five fragrances that are available are all ideal to make you feel and smell your best, no matter the occasion. Head over to Gilt to grab a bottle of Tom Ford cologne before the secret sale ends. If you aren’t into cologne, we’ve also rounded up the best men’s body sprays for 2024.

