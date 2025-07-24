7 skincare mistakes you’re making this summer (and how to fix them)

Hot weather, humidity, sweat, and long days throughout the summer can leave our skin susceptible to many changes. Though many of us think we’re doing the right thing with skincare routines, some experts say some well-intentioned habits could quietly damage our skin. The dermatologists at Aventus Clinic have recently revealed the most common summer skincare mistakes they’ve seen in practice. Throughout the summer, experts say your skin doesn’t need less care — it requires different care that focuses on maintaining hydration, sun protection, and barrier health. Adjusting your skincare routine slightly for the summer months can make a huge difference in how your skin looks and feels.

Are you guilty of making these same summer skincare mistakes in your routine? Below, Dr. Suhail Alam and his team of skincare experts have divulged 7 of the most common summer skincare mistakes and how to fix them for happier, healthier, and clearer summer skin.

Skipping sunscreen and overwashing your face

Wearing sunscreen is an absolute must throughout the summer months, but the dermatologists at Aventus Clinic say most people do not use enough or apply it frequently enough. They recommend reapplying sunscreen every two hours, especially if swimming or sweating. And don’t forget the areas most vulnerable to sun damage, everyone seems to overlook, such as the ears, neck, hands, lips, and scalp. The experts recommend using a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher, reapplying regularly throughout the day regardless of visible sun. They also recommend using a lip balm with SPF designed explicitly for use on the lips.

Another summer skincare mistake many fall victim to is overwashing or underwashing your face. In the sweaty summer months, washing your face more to feel refreshed can be tempting. However, “overwashing, especially with harsh soaps, can strip your skin of essential oils,” Alam says. “This increases dryness or even more oil production as your skin tries to compensate.”

Instead, they recommend washing your face no more than twice per day with a gentle, hydrating cleanser. When washing your face, dermatologists recommend using lukewarm water and avoiding anything that makes your skin feel tight afterward.

Ditching moisturizer and improper exfoliation

Oily skin throughout the summer can leave many ditching their moisturizer to reduce oiliness. Dermatologists at the clinic say this common myth can cause skin dehydration and increased irritation.

“Even in hot weather, your skin needs hydration to maintain a healthy barrier. Consider a switch to a lightweight, oil-free moisturizer or gel that contains ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, or aloe vera,” Alam says.

In addition, skipping moisturizer goes hand in hand with over- or under-exfoliation. “Some people stop exfoliating in summer to avoid irritation, while others overdo it to deal with sweat and oil. Either extreme can damage your skin barrier, leaving it dry, irritated, or more prone to breakouts,” says Alam.

The experts recommend exfoliating 1–2 times per week using a gentle AHA or BHA, and avoiding exfoliating right before sun exposure.

Using photosensitizing ingredients in the daytime

Skincare products containing ingredients like glycolic acid or retinol can make your skin more sensitive to sunlight. Throughout the summer, as people spend more time outside, they often forget this important fact, leaving their skin more susceptible to irritation, sunburn, and long-term damage. The experts recommend using these types of products only at night. Instead, during the day, pair your SPF with antioxidants like Vitamin C to protect your skin from free radicals. Additionally, consider speaking to your aesthetician or dermatologist to discuss a different skincare routine for the summer that doesn’t include products that contain these photosensitizing ingredients.

Forgetting about post-sun soothing

Applying and reapplying sunscreen is a must while exposed to the harmful rays of the sun, but what are you doing for your skin after a day in the sun? Experts say most people rinse off and go about their evening, forgetting the importance of post-sun soothing. After sun exposure, skin may still be inflamed or dehydrated. Gentle, calming ingredients like aloe vera, chamomile, or niacinamide can help keep skin calm and hydrated.

Neglecting internal hydration

While most of these summer skincare mistakes concern the skincare routine, experts also say many people neglect the importance of lifestyle factors for skin health.

“Dehydrated skin isn’t just a result of heat or sun. Not drinking enough water shows up on your face as dryness, dullness, and increased oil production,” says Alam.

To combat this, they recommend staying hydrated throughout the day, especially if you’re outdoors or exercising. Whenever I get busy during the summer or travel, I forget to drink enough water throughout the day.

Paying attention to your diet matters, too. Focus on consuming water-rich foods like cucumber, berries, and watermelon. These changes, paired with changes to your skincare routine, such as adding a hydrating serum, can help enhance hydration to the fullest.