Tired of eye bags? Here’s how to get rid of them for good

Occasional skin issues are a natural part of the aging process, but few issues are more challenging than how to get rid of eye bags. They’re inevitable for most of us, and mine have become more noticeable with time because I have a long, narrow face.

Eliminating them, however, can be tricky. Many people confuse eye bags with dark circles under the eyes, even though they’re two different things. Differentiating effectively between these issues can mean the difference between success and failure, and even then, the diagnosis process can come with plenty of twists and turns if more serious issues are involved.

To help turn that path into a straight line to a solution, let’s explore some solutions. Some are simple, but for others, we’ll get some help from a qualified, board-certified dermatologist.

Lifestyle changes and a solid skincare routine can help

The first step in addressing eye bags is to consider a combination of lifestyle changes and a solid skincare routine. Regarding the former, adopting a healthy diet, improving sleep habits, and managing any ongoing stress can make a significant difference.

In the skincare column, many people with eye bag issues don’t even have a routine. Using a good moisturizer and cleanser, along with sunscreen protection, can help reduce the appearance of eye bags considerably.

Additionally, numerous effective eye serums can make a more direct impact on the problem. It may take some trial and error to find the right one, but the relevant ingredients include retinol, hyaluronic acid, and peptides to help build collagen.

More serious treatments for eye bags

While initiating a basic skincare routine and making targeted improvements can help reduce eye bags for some people, many struggle to achieve complete elimination. Fortunately, there are more permanent solutions available, but you need to determine whether you’re dealing with eye bags or dark circles.

“The shadowing from under eye bags can create the appearance of dark circles,” Dr. Teresa Song of Marmur Medical says. “The best way to permanently treat under-eye bags related to dark circles is through a surgical procedure known as blepharoplasty. The procedure repositions fat pads and removes excessive skin under the eyes.”

There are two approaches to this kind of surgery. One is called transconjunctival, which leaves no external scar when fat is removed or repositioned through an incision inside the lower eyelid. The second is called the transcutaneous approach, and it does leave a scar due to an external incision. But it also allows for the removal of loose skin, and it offers the possibility of tightening both the skin and muscles.

The pigmentation problem

Under-eye pigmentation issues can be a problem with both eye bags and dark circles, and if this is the case, it’s essential to address some underlying factors that may be contributing to the issue.

“Genetically, some patients may have thinner skin or increased pigmentation under their eyes, [which makes] the underlying blood vessels more visible,” Song explains. “If the pigmentation is due to prominent blood vessels, a series of treatments with vascular lasers can help by closing off these vessels to reduce discoloration.”

Aging plays into these issues as well. Inevitably, it causes collagen loss, along with thinning of the skin. Lack of sleep can also contribute by making the area appear paler, which in turn means that vessels and pigment may be more visible.

If thinning skin is the primary issue, dermal fillers or platelet-rich plasma (PRP) treatments placed beneath the skin in a series of sessions can help thicken the skin and reduce pigmentation. Dermal fillers can restore volume lost due to fat depletion in the area, while PRP stimulates collagen production and improves skin texture by delivering growth factors that promote natural collagen synthesis.

While these treatments offer longer-term improvements, Song stresses that they’re not permanent.

“New blood vessels may form over time,” said Song, “and fillers will eventually degrade. Additionally, prolonged sun exposure can increase pigmentation, but we can use chemical peels to help lift some of this pigment.”

Eye bags vs dark circles under the eyes

Do you have eye bags, or are those indentations really dark circles? Eye bags are typically caused by swelling or puffiness beneath the eyes, while dark circles indicate an issue related to pigmentation.

“Under-eye bags form when the tissues around your eyes — including some of the muscles supporting your eyelids — weaken or are otherwise affected,” says Dr. Teresa Song of Marmur Medical. “Dark circles under the eyes are a common concern that may be related to genetics or develop over time due to changes in facial anatomy.”

With eye bags, this overall weakening effect is due to the changes in the fat that normally helps support the eyes, according to Song. That fat then literally moves into the lower eyelids, creating that puffy “baggy” look. The technical term for this is fat prolapse, and there are multiple causes behind it. Here are some of the major ones:

Skin aging in which collagen loss reduces skin elasticity

Genetic factors

Excessive fluid retention

Poor sleep hygiene

Summing up

Regardless of what causes your eye bags, you can get rid of them with a structured, targeted approach. The first step in the process is to start or beef up your skincare routine, and you’ll need to do a specific analysis and breakdown of what’s causing your eye bags as you do. That alone will make a significant difference in what can seem to be an insurmountable problem.

If you need more serious treatments, your go-to person is a qualified dermatologist. That doctor should be board-certified, and ideally they should have surgical experience. Get a full diagnosis and a treatment plan, and you’ll be well on your way to a brighter future and an improved appearance that doesn’t include eye bags.