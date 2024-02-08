 Skip to main content
Try the Dollar Shave Club for under $5 right now

A promotional poster for Dollar Shave Club.
Dollar Shave Club

Every once and awhile we find a deal that is completely unbelievable. And right now, that deal is from Dollar Shave Club. You can purchase their shave starter set for 50% off with a total price of $4.50. Yes, you read that correctly. You can receive two razor blades, a razor grip handle and three shave aid simples for less than $5.

A clean and smooth shave is what many men are after and all the products from Dollar Shave Club will help you achieve that look. With the addition of our 10 tips to get rid of razor burn, your face will look fresh and smooth in no time. Click the button below to shop this amazing deal and keep reading to learn more details about what your first box will include.

Why you should shop the Dollar Shave Club deal

You can completely change your shaving regime for just $4.50 if you choose to participate in the Dollar Shave Club Deal. Your first box includes a trial size shave butter, prep scrub, post shave dew and the brand’s Club Series Blade Razor and handle. The razor features six stainless steel blades with a built-in trimmer for precise detailing. If you are questioning how to shave your beard, all of these products will help you along the way. The shave butter will help soften hair and fight razor bumps while the prep scrub exfoliates dead skin cells and helps to prevent ingrown hairs. Finally, the post shave dew helps to hydrate the skin immediately after shaving.

If you choose to continue on your Dollar Shave Club journey after the first month, you will get a new box every month for $10 plus $2 shipping. This is still a great deal and you also have the opportunity to add products and adjust or cancel your subscription at anytime. Check out our editor review on the Dollar Shave Club if you need more convincing.

Give yourself clean, soft and supple skin with products from the Dollar Shave Club. For $4.50 you can try out all of their highly-rated products and improve your shave in just a few easy steps.

Victoria is a NYC based editor and writer that writes about everything from beauty and fashion to tech and home products.
