The anti-wrinkle cream guide every man needs to read

The desire to turn back the hands of time with the best anti-wrinkle creams (and beard dyes, hair regrowth products…) on the market is a tale as old as, well, time. However, often, tapping into the fountain of youth in bottle form is billed as a “women’s quest.” One dermatologist says that’s not the case.

“In today’s world of social media and longer life expectancy, men—just like women—want to look their best,” said Dr. Viktoryia Kazlouskaya, MD, Ph.D., a dermatologist. “It’s about matching how they look with how they feel inside. About 20-25% of my cosmetic patients are men who seek preventative and regenerative treatments.”

However, do anti-wrinkle creams work? Like hair regrowth products, the answer is a bit nuanced, but the question is a good one. Two dermatologists shared their thoughts on whether these products work, as well as their recommendations for the best anti-wrinkle creams for men.

Do anti-aging creams work on men?

Skincare marketing can set lofty expectations. However, two dermatologists agree that anti-wrinkle creams can help you achieve a more youthful look. Keyword: Can. “They definitely can [help],” Dr. Kazlouskaya said. “That said, wrinkle creams are most effective for early or superficial lines. Starting early is key—think prevention rather than cure. However, it’s also worth noting that some wrinkles are caused by repeated facial movements, and creams alone won’t address these.”

Another dermatologist agrees.

“They really can help smooth, plump, and firm the look of your skin over time, leaving you with a more youthful look,” said Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, a dermatologist.

However, Dr. Chacon warns guys that anti-wrinkle creams alone aren’t going to magically take a few years off your face.

“Taking care of your skin and staying consistent with a skincare routine is going to be your best friend to delaying the aging process, but the right products and ingredients can help at the first sign of aging skin,” Dr. Chacon said.

Dr. Kazlouskaya said wrinkle creams work in different ways.

“Some promote collagen production and firm the skin, which helps smooth out fine lines—this is how ingredients like peptides and antioxidants function,” Dr. Kazlouskaya said. “Others, like retinol, boost cell turnover, leading to a thicker, healthier skin barrier. Sunscreens prevent UV damage that breaks down collagen in the first place. Do not forget moisturizers—a good one can visibly plump the skin and soften the look of wrinkles right away.

How to choose an anti-aging cream

Not all anti-aging creams are created equally. Understanding the best ingredients and more is essential if you’re looking for the best anti-wrinkle cream for your needs.

“With so many skincare products available now, it’s more confusing than ever to know where to invest,” Dr. Kazlouskaya said. “Most men prefer a simple, effective routine that delivers results, not a 10-step regimen just for the experience.”

Dermatologists say the “secret sauce” is usually hiding in plain sight: the ingredient label.

If you’re new to anti-wrinkle products, the ingredients might as well be jibberish. Dr. Chacon said the best anti-aging creams typically contain certain ingredients. Keep your eyes peeled for:

Vitamin A. Dr. Chacon reports that it can help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and you’ll often see it listed as “retinol.” “Retinols [can] help with skin texture, elasticity and youthfulness,” Dr. Chacon said. “ It is used and loved for its skin renewing qualities and its anti-aging benefits, which is exactly why those with mature skin and wrinkles should be using it .”

Dr. Chacon reports that it can help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and you’ll often see it listed as “retinol.” “Retinols [can] help with skin texture, elasticity and youthfulness,” Dr. Chacon said. “ .” Peptides. Dr. Chacon said peptides boost collagen production. “It will literally help firm and tighten the skin, which is key for wrinkles and aging skin,” Dr. Chacon said. “This and the collagen production will then help with the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.”

Dr. Chacon said peptides boost collagen production. “It Vitamin C. Dr. Chacon said antioxidants, especially vitamin C, can assist with collagen production and fighting any damaged skin. “It will protect the skin from cellular damage,” Dr. Chacon said. “Free radical damage can cause collagen production concerns and worsen the look of fine lines and wrinkles.”

Hydrators.” Hydrators Hydrators like hyaluronic acid and niacinamide are also going to be key as they will keep your skin moisturized, hydrated and healthy,” Dr. Chacon said.

SPF. Dr. Kazlouskaya gives serious points to any product with SPF. “No anti-aging routine is complete without sun protection—sun damage is a significant contributor to wrinkles,” she said.

Which wrinkle cream works?

There is no one best anti-wrinkle cream for men, but dermatologists have shared a few of their most recommended products.

The Ordinary Multi-Peptide + Hyaluronic Acid Serum . Dr. Kazlouskaya loves that this product “delivers deep hydration and collagen support in one product.” She said it’s “great for men starting to see early signs of aging.”

CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum. Dr. Kazlouskaya said this one is a great addition to a bedtime routine. It’ll help reduce signs of aging in your sleep. “It’s an evening serum that helps improve texture and soften fine lines—perfect for men who want results with minimal effort,” she said.

IMAGE Skincare VITAL C Hydrating Anti-Aging Serum. This one checks so many boxes (Hyaluronic, vitamin C), hence Dr. Chacon’s rave review. “This product has so many great ingredients we look for in wrinkle creams and is a great product for lots of skin types,” she said. Takeways

The bottom line on anti-wrinkle creams for men

While there’s no such thing as a fountain of youth, dermatologists share that anti-wrinkle creams have merit. They can help increase collagen production, protect the skin from further sun damage, and reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Ingredients such as vitamin A (retinol), hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C are commonly used in anti-wrinkle creams and offer various benefits. Still, the best anti-wrinkle cream for you may be different than a friend’s. Dr. Kazlouskaya suggests patch testing products on your skin to ensure they don’t irritate. Starting with a smaller, travel-sized product can help you avoid buyer’s remorse if the product triggers sensitivities. Finally, consult a board-certified dermatologist or a licensed esthetician for personalized recommendations.