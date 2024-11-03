Great food near Yellowstone

Yellowstone National Park is known for many things, from galloping herds of bison to spraying geysers. And while there are countless natural wonders to please the senses in our nation’s first national park, the food within is generally not one of them. But that’s not to say you can’t have a world-class meal near Yellowstone.

Beyond the park boundaries and not too far at all, there are restaurants worth seeking out. They serve as an ideal way to end a day touring the likes of Old Faithful or a favorite Yellowstone trail. In neighboring towns like Livingston and West Yellowstone, good meals await as long as you know where to go.

Part of the recent food renaissance in small towns in Montana and Wyoming has to do with more people leaving the cities for the rural life. Another facet has to do with our collective culinary IQ, which continues to elevate and not just in the big urban areas. There’s great food to be found just about anywhere now, taking advantage of unique local ingredients and sometimes never getting the fanfare it might deserve.

Campione

Livington’s Campione set this writer up with arguably his most memorable meal on a recent trip to Yellowstone country. The restaurant launched during the inauspicious year of 2020 and managed to hang on through the pandemic. We’re thankful for that, as the restaurant is behind some stellar pasta and must-try dishes like the bison ragu, manicotti, and panzanella. Part of the charm is the building, a historic structure that was once a mercantile and a drug store before becoming Livingston’s best restaurant.

2nd Street Bistro

Another Livingston stop that is very much worth your time is 2nd Street Bistro, which delivers French-inspired Big Sky Country fare. Entrees include rabbit fricassée, farro risotto, and elk short ribs. It’s all part of the Murray Block, a cute and historic corner right in the heart of downtown that feels like it has been there, well, forever. Go full French and get the frog legs or duck fat fries.

Follow Yer’ Nose

No fuss is the name of the game at this mouthwatering BBQ joint. The brisket is superb, the pulled pork melts in your mouth, and there’s a host of local beers on draft. Be on the lookout for outstanding sandwich specials and frequent pop-ups at sibling establishment Katabatic Brewing in Livingston. In the summer, the Paradise Valley spot is often jumping, filled with al fresco diners eating to the tune of a live band.

Chico Hot Springs

Chico Hot Springs rests along the Yellowstone River about halfway between Livingston and the park. The main attraction is the pool, fed by a local thermal feature and believed to have restorative qualities. We like the historic dining room, with timeless western ambience and delectable dishes like trout almondine, gorgonzola filet mignon, and Chico prime rib. If you’re looking for something more low brow, head over to the resort’s saloon for a burger and a pint.

Sage Lodge

This newer resort in Paradise Valley in a luxurious option for Yellowstone travelers. The culinary program is turning heads, thanks to creations like lamb tacos, roasted steelhead, and an impressive steak program. The Michelin Key-awarded spot is a true destination, either on your way to or back from the park. The resort even offers a backcountry menu for more adventurous folks.

Hanks Chop Shop

Set in West Yellowstone, Hanks Chop Shop is how you might imagine the joint given the name. Classic Americana, that’s both relatively easy on the wallet and satisfying. This is your stop for stiff drinks, wings, lemon pepper trout, pizza, steak, and elk ravioli. You’ll probably meet a few new friends and enjoy taking in the taxidermy hanging around in the place.

Yellowstone Brewing Company

Another West Yellowstone option, Yellowstone Brewing Company serves up solid brews ranging from Mexican chocolate stouts to New Zealand style pilsners. For grub, you’ll get all the necessary bar bites, Montana style. That translates to elk chorizo meatballs. elk chili, bison jambalaya, along with sides like dirty rice and truffle fries. Housed in the Madison Crossing building, erected in the 30s as a school, the place is a working brewery along with an eatery. Pop in for a meal and take some beer to go.

Old Faithful Inn

We could not resist throwing at least one iconic Yellowstone lodge in the mix. No, the inn won’t be winning any Michelin stars anytime soon, but the structure is absolutely breathtaking. Often times, a meal is about context and eating before this kind of backdrop makes everything taste better. The dining room is a great place to soak up the architecture and items like the pork osso buco and potato gnocchi hit the spot. Grab a drink up high and observe the namesake geyser steaming and spouting.

Ditch the mostly mediocre grub within the park and get out and enjoy a meal befitting of your memorable vacation. And don’t stop there when it comes to national parks. Check out our features on Yellowstone vs. Yosemite and the 20 best national parks to explore now.