The booziest way to cool down this summer: Wine slushies for grownups

Let’s be honest. Summer cocktails are usually either cloyingly sweet or too delicate to stand up to the heat. But one drink hits that elusive sweet spot between refreshing, boozy, and just plain fun — the wine slushie.

Wine slushies are the kind of cocktail that feels a little rebellious, but in the best way. They ditch the formality of wine snobbery and just lean into pure, icy cool pleasure. They’re the drink you serve at a casual backyard barbecue, a bachelor weekend, or when it’s just too hot outside for a quality glass of Pinot.

These aren’t the sugar-loaded concoctions we drank in our early 20s, or the overly syrupy frozen “frosé” we sipped poolside once and immediately regretted. We’re talking real wine, blended with fresh fruit and a touch of sweetness, transformed into a grown-up slushie that feels equal parts indulgent and sophisticated. It’s the cocktail answer to a scorching July afternoon — and it’s deceptively easy to make.

Why wine slushies work

Wine already boasts a complex profile — acidity, body, and a plethora of complex fruity and floral notes. When frozen and blended, all those flavors concentrate into something borderline magical. Add in a handful of summer fruit (think strawberries, peaches, and watermelon), a touch of citrus, and maybe a splash of liqueur if you’re feeling wild, and you’ve got yourself a drink that walks that delicious line between cocktail and dessert.

The beauty of the wine slushie lies in its versatility. Red, white, rosé — each brings its own unique character to the mix. And while frosé may have already had its trendy moment, wine slushies are back with a vengeance, now with more nuance and fewer offensively neon colors.

Choose your booze

The key to a good wine slushie is balance. Go too sweet and you’ll end up with something that tastes like melted popsicles. Too tart, and it starts edging into adult sorbet territory. Here are a few wine and fruit pairings that work beautifully:

Rosé + Strawberries + Lemon juice : Summer in a glass.

Sauvignon Blanc + Pineapple + Mint : Tropical, zippy, and refreshing.

Red blend + Blackberries + Orange liqueur : Rich and just a little sultry.

Moscato + Peaches + Lime juice: Light, sweet, and sunny.

Frozen fruit works even better than fresh since it eliminates the need for ice, which can water things down. And don’t feel obligated to go top shelf. A decent $10-$15 bottle is perfect here; you’re blending it, after all.

Strawberry rosé slushie recipe

Ingredients:

2 cups frozen strawberries

1 cup chilled dry rosé wine

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon honey or simple syrup (optional, depending on sweetness preference)

Dash of salt

Optional: 1 ounce vodka or elderflower liqueur for an extra kick

Method: