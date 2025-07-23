 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The booziest way to cool down this summer: Wine slushies for grownups

Frozen, fruity, and a little dangerous

By
A glass of Frozen Berry Margarita beside a bowl of berries on a circular tray.
Cointreau

Let’s be honest. Summer cocktails are usually either cloyingly sweet or too delicate to stand up to the heat. But one drink hits that elusive sweet spot between refreshing, boozy, and just plain fun — the wine slushie.

Wine slushies are the kind of cocktail that feels a little rebellious, but in the best way. They ditch the formality of wine snobbery and just lean into pure, icy cool pleasure. They’re the drink you serve at a casual backyard barbecue, a bachelor weekend, or when it’s just too hot outside for a quality glass of Pinot.

Recommended Videos

These aren’t the sugar-loaded concoctions we drank in our early 20s, or the overly syrupy frozen “frosé” we sipped poolside once and immediately regretted. We’re talking real wine, blended with fresh fruit and a touch of sweetness, transformed into a grown-up slushie that feels equal parts indulgent and sophisticated. It’s the cocktail answer to a scorching July afternoon — and it’s deceptively easy to make.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

Why wine slushies work

Wine already boasts a complex profile — acidity, body, and a plethora of complex fruity and floral notes. When frozen and blended, all those flavors concentrate into something borderline magical. Add in a handful of summer fruit (think strawberries, peaches, and watermelon), a touch of citrus, and maybe a splash of liqueur if you’re feeling wild, and you’ve got yourself a drink that walks that delicious line between cocktail and dessert.

The beauty of the wine slushie lies in its versatility. Red, white, rosé — each brings its own unique character to the mix. And while frosé may have already had its trendy moment, wine slushies are back with a vengeance, now with more nuance and fewer offensively neon colors.

Choose your booze

The key to a good wine slushie is balance. Go too sweet and you’ll end up with something that tastes like melted popsicles. Too tart, and it starts edging into adult sorbet territory. Here are a few wine and fruit pairings that work beautifully:

  • Rosé + Strawberries + Lemon juice: Summer in a glass.

  • Sauvignon Blanc + Pineapple + Mint: Tropical, zippy, and refreshing.

  • Red blend + Blackberries + Orange liqueur: Rich and just a little sultry.

  • Moscato + Peaches + Lime juice: Light, sweet, and sunny.

Frozen fruit works even better than fresh since it eliminates the need for ice, which can water things down. And don’t feel obligated to go top shelf. A decent $10-$15 bottle is perfect here; you’re blending it, after all.

Strawberry rosé slushie recipe

strawberry frose cocktail with pink wine Frose Slushy Smoothy Alcoholic Beverage. Boozy Frozen Rose Frose
Надія Коваль/Adobe Stock

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups frozen strawberries

  • 1 cup chilled dry rosé wine

  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

  • 1 tablespoon honey or simple syrup (optional, depending on sweetness preference)

  • Dash of salt

  • Optional: 1 ounce vodka or elderflower liqueur for an extra kick

Method:

  1. Pour the rosé into an ice cube tray and freeze for at least 4 hours, or until mostly solid. This helps keep your slushie thick without diluting the flavor.

  2. In a blender, combine frozen strawberries, frozen rosé cubes, lemon juice, honey, and salt. Add the optional spirit if using.

  3. Blend until smooth, then taste. Add a splash more wine or lemon juice if needed.

  4. Pour into chilled wine glasses and garnish with a strawberry or a lemon twist.

Lindsay Parrill
Lindsay Parrill
Contributor
Lindsay is a graduate of California Culinary Academy, Le Cordon Bleu, San Francisco, from where she holds a degree in…

Editors’ Recommendations

Get ready for summer sipping with these twists on a Paloma
Teremana Tequila

With the arrival of the warmer weather, it's time to shift gears for your cocktails: summer typically brings lighter, longer drinks which are refreshing and lower ABV, perfect for sipping on a sunny afternoon. That's the case with the iconic tequila cocktail, the Paloma. And as today is World Paloma Day, it's the perfect excuse to whip up one of these easy to make yet delicious drinks.

Below we've got three variations on the Paloma from the brand Teremana Tequila, making use of bright flavors like ginger beer and watermelon in addition to the essential tequila and grapefruit juice. There's even a batched recipe if you fancy whipping up a round of Palomas for a crowd.

Read more
Get ready for summer with these quick and easy tequila cocktails
Teremana Tequila

Tequila is one of those ever-popular spirits for warm weather, and though some of the most popular tequila cocktails can be a little complicated, there are also ways to make simple and delicious tequila drinks in a snap. If you're hosting friends for a casual backyard event, we've got a selection of simple cocktails from Teremana Tequila that are easy to make and sure to please.

Mana Spritz

Read more
Celebrate Easter the old fashioned way with these classic cocktails
BACARDÍ

When you're preparing your Easter cocktails, you might be looking for a drink that's pastel colored or one that's chocolatey and sweet. Or you might just be looking for some classic recipes which are refreshing, spring-like, and use great ingredients. If you're in this latter camp then we have a selection of easy to make yet still delicious recipes using rum, bourbon, or liqueurs, each of which is an ideal accompaniment for your Easter brunch.

BACARDÍ Blueberry Lime Mojito

Read more