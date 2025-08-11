Meet Demi: Terra Kaffe’s most compact, affordable automatic espresso machine yet

New York-based coffee technology brand and innovator Terra Kaffe just dropped the most compact, affordable automatic espresso machine yet. Today, Terra Kaffe announced the Demi, developed for discerning coffee drinkers who want barista-level quality and precision at home. This innovative new coffee machine continues the brand’s legacy of precision brewing, featuring best-in-class hardware and proprietary software for consistent, café-quality brews. Whether you’re in the mood for drip coffee or espresso, this all-in-one coffee device uses whole bean coffee for a fresh, consistent brew.

Continuing the brand’s mission to eliminate single-use plastic and aluminum waste from daily coffee rituals, Demi eliminates the use of pod-based coffee and espresso with a built-in grinder for precise grind control. The Demi instantly delivers barista-quality espresso right out of the box, allowing users of any skill level to enjoy cafe-quality all with the push of a button. Within just minutes, users can brew a variety of espresso and coffee beverages, including espresso, lungo, Americano, and drip coffee.

The Demi’s mini, mess-free design delivers a compact form. It is available in four vibrant color options (Cloud, Slate, Forest, and Sand) to make a statement on your kitchen countertop. Additionally, the system includes various features designed to streamline customers’ ease of use, such as the built-in self-cleaning system for low-maintenance operation. Demi was designed in collaboration with the award-winning industrial design studio, Ammunition Group, the same group that played a hand in the design of the popular Terra Kaffe TK-02 machine. The Terra Kaffe Demi retails for $795 and is available for pre-order now online at the Terra Kaffe store.