Meet Demi: Terra Kaffe’s most compact, affordable automatic espresso machine yet

Café-level coffee in a small, stylish package

Terra Kaffe Demi
Terra Kaffe

New York-based coffee technology brand and innovator Terra Kaffe just dropped the most compact, affordable automatic espresso machine yet. Today, Terra Kaffe announced the Demi, developed for discerning coffee drinkers who want barista-level quality and precision at home. This innovative new coffee machine continues the brand’s legacy of precision brewing, featuring best-in-class hardware and proprietary software for consistent, café-quality brews. Whether you’re in the mood for drip coffee or espresso, this all-in-one coffee device uses whole bean coffee for a fresh, consistent brew.

Continuing the brand’s mission to eliminate single-use plastic and aluminum waste from daily coffee rituals, Demi eliminates the use of pod-based coffee and espresso with a built-in grinder for precise grind control. The Demi instantly delivers barista-quality espresso right out of the box, allowing users of any skill level to enjoy cafe-quality all with the push of a button. Within just minutes, users can brew a variety of espresso and coffee beverages, including espresso, lungo, Americano, and drip coffee.

The Demi’s mini, mess-free design delivers a compact form. It is available in four vibrant color options (Cloud, Slate, Forest, and Sand) to make a statement on your kitchen countertop. Additionally, the system includes various features designed to streamline customers’ ease of use, such as the built-in self-cleaning system for low-maintenance operation. Demi was designed in collaboration with the award-winning industrial design studio, Ammunition Group, the same group that played a hand in the design of the popular Terra Kaffe TK-02 machine. The Terra Kaffe Demi retails for $795 and is available for pre-order now online at the Terra Kaffe store.

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a freelance journalist with a focus on food, travel, health, and fitness content. She loves to travel to new…
What is lungo? Here’s how it compares to your regular espresso shot
Lungo means long in Italian
espresso shot

You might come across a "caffè lungo" around Italy or a "long shot" in cafes around the U.S. I only recently learned the difference between a short espresso, known as a ristretto, and the opposite order: a lungo. The difference between variations of an espresso shot depends on the water-to-coffee ground ratio, leaving each shot of espresso with a different volume and taste. Now that I know the difference between these espresso shots, it makes ordering espresso even more fun. If you've also wondered: "What is lungo?" when reading a coffee shop menu, here's what you should know.
What is lungo?

A lungo is a shot of espresso that contains more water than a standard espresso shot. Its name is derived from the Italian word "long" (which seems fitting if you ask me). Lungo espresso shots use the same amount of ground coffee beans as traditional espresso shots. However, twice as much hot water is used.

Read more
Nescafé to launch first-ever espresso concentrate to U.S. market
Customized, café-style, cold espresso beverages at home
Nescafe Espresso Concentrate

The world's largest coffee company globally has announced the launch of Nescafé Espresso Concentrate, which will soon be available in U.S. markets. Nescafé Espresso Concentrate is made with 100% Arabica beans and comes in a 300-milliliter bottle, which contains enough to make 20 cups of espresso.

Following the product's successful launch in China and Australia last year, U.S. consumers can purchase this exciting new product at retailers starting in February. An exact product launch date has not been shared at this time. The concentrate product is easily dissolved in water or milk, allowing consumers to mix it with ice and water or milk and create customized espresso drinks at home.

Read more
Wacaco’s first compact, electric portable espresso maker is almost here
Stay tuned for the release of the Pixapresso
Wacaco Pixapresso

Do you love to make espresso on the go? No matter where life takes you, true espresso lovers know the value of traveling with a portable espresso maker. Fans of Wacaco's premium espresso tech are patiently awaiting the final release date of the upcoming Pixapresso, the brand's first compact, electric portable espresso maker. With its sleek, intuitive display, the Pixapresso allows you to effortlessly control key brewing settings like hot water temperature and pre-infusion, putting the power of barista-level customization right at your fingertips. The Pixapresso joins Wacaco's other top-rated products, such as the Nanospresso and Picospresso portable espresso makers.

Whether you’re brewing with fresh ground coffee using the adjustable basket or enjoying the convenience of coffee capsules (compatible with original Nespresso pods), the Pixapresso tailors every cup to your preferences. Perfect for home, office, or outdoor adventures, it delivers an exceptional experience anytime, anywhere- catering to casual drinkers and discerning coffee connoisseurs alike. The multi-use compatibility for ground coffee or Nespresso pods offers an easy-to-brew espresso regardless of your brewing preference.

Read more