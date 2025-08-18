 Skip to main content
Tequila Ocho is launching a new barrel proof reposado perfect for fall

With autumn right around the corner, we’re starting to think about the inevitable cool evenings ahead. If you’re anything like us, this means that you’re going to start cracking open higher-proof whiskeys, rums, and tequilas. Lucky for you, the folks at Tequila Ocho are releasing the perfect tequila for sipping alongside your end-of-summer (or beginning of fall) campfire.

Tequila Ocho Barrel Proof Reposado

The original single estate tequila brand Tequila Ocho is set to release the newest high-proof expression from Master Tequilero Carlos Camarena. It’s called Tequila Ocho Barrel Proof Reposado, and while you’ll find most tequilas at your local liquor store are bottled at 80-proof, this tequila is bottled at a warming, potent 101-proof. Perfect for the cooler months, it will hit store shelves this summer and again during the holiday season.

Tequila Ocho Barrel Proof Reposado is made with overripe agave from Rancho Las Raíces that can be found a few minutes east of Ocho’s home of Tequilera Los Alambiques. After distillation, it’s rested in overused American whiskey barrels for as long as six months (this is three times longer than its core reposado). The result is a bold, memorable non-chill-filtered tequila.

According to Tequila Ocho, this limited-edition expression begins with a nose of light wood, rosemary, rose petals, lavender, ripe jalapenos, lemon tea, and orange peels. Sipping it reveals a symphony of flavors, including sweet, vegetal agave, baking spice, dark chocolate, ripe peach, caramelized sugar, white pepper, and just a hint of salt.

“The use of overmature agaves from Rancho Las Raices, plus the extra time in barrel and bottling this tequila at a high proof, creates the perfect combination for a very well-balanced tequila that should be enjoyed neat in a flute glass,” says Camarena.

Where can I buy it?

Tequila
istock/bhofack2

As we mentioned earlier, this limited-edition tequila will be available this summer and during the winter seasons. Only 3,095 physical cases will be available in the US in 2025 at select retailers for the suggested retail price of $84 for a 750ml bottle.

