Bartenders love Squirt soda

Remember Squirt? The tangy, Arizona-born soda is nearly a century old and beloved by some of the best bartenders all over the states and beyond. But what makes this classic soda sing?

Born in the 30s, Squirt predates many popular sodas. The punchy offering is all about the grapefruit and one of the best citrus options out there. Unsurprisingly, Squirt serves as a great mixer, especially in the land of agave spirits and signature Mexican cocktails.

What is Squirt?

Essentially, Squirt is grapefruit soda. But there’s something sneakily good about the stuff. It’s not cloying, like so many classic sodas born of this era. Squirt is pretty balanced and at least claims to use natural ingredients. The south-of-the-border version might just be the best incarnation, coming in a glass bottle and sweetened with cane sugar as opposed to corn syrup.

If you pop into Reddit, you’ll see why the soda has something of a cult following. With less sugar than most big brand sodas, it’s an understated option. That, and it banks on the trio of sweet, sour, and bitter, all in seemingly even amounts. Not much beats plunging into a fresh grapefruit—especially during the height of citrus season in later fall and winter—but a splash of Squirt is a close second.

Why bartenders adore Squirt

Karl Goranowski is the beverage director at Tough Luck Club in Tucson. He believes Squirt to be a role model of a fizzy beverage. “Squirt is the king of grapefruit soda,” he says. “The all-classic version from the glass bottle is a perfect soda with an outstanding balance of acid and sweetness without cloying.”

He uses the soda in a classic cocktail, at least when he can. “When we reopened Tough Luck Club in 2020, we used Squirt in our Paloma; we only stopped when we couldn’t get the glass bottles. I have had all sorts of Palomas, some with fresh grapefruit, others with grapefruit liqueur, but nothing comes close to Squirt, fresh lime juice, and a great tequila.”

Goranowski notes that in many grocery stores in the region, you can get your hands on a party-ready combo pack that includes Squirt and a bottle of tequila, something he says is “an excellent testament to what it means to Arizona and the Southwest.”

Another beverage director can’t get enough of the stuff. Henry Ottrix of Xiquita Restaurant y Bar in Denver appreciates the revival of the drink. “Squirt has made its way back into our hearts again,” he says. “The Paloma has become a staple in any bar, specifically Latin American cuisine. From fresh grapefruit juices to store-bought Ocean Spray, as long as it has Squirt, you can usually get away with it.”

Like most Squirt fans, Ottrix says you have to go with the classic. “Please be sure it comes from a glass bottle and not the can; it makes the difference,” he says. “I love just a shot of tequila with your basic Squirt and a spritz of lime, but simplicity is my favorite type of drink. l would even go as far as to replace your basic tequila with your favorite spirit of choice, and it will taste delicious.”

Sure, there’s a little nostalgia at play here but Squirt is also back in its groove thanks to flavors that harmonize with agave spirits so well.

How to mix with Squirt

You can’t go wrong dropping some Squirt in signature cocktails from the Margarita and Paloma to Mexican-style Highball, made with tequila, lime juice, Topo Chico, and a splash of the soda. As mentioned, Squirt can level out even bottom-shelf tequilas, taking the sting out of the alcohol and masking more unpleasant notes.

But don’t stop there. Squirt can be used has a citrusy sweetener wherever needed. We love it in a Whiskey Sour as well as a Gin Rickey or Bees Knees. Harness its powers by applying a little to a refreshing Ranch Water or in anything where grapefruit plays a role. Because you get the pleasant subtle bitterness too, with Squirt, you’re practically gifted a mild soda, sweetener, a some citrus rind, all in one.

Give it a try the next time you’re working with lemon and lime or making a Paloma. Try it in tiki drinks that involve a fair amount of citrus, or use it to stretch out your Sunday brunch Mimosas. You’ll see why bartenders covet every last drop of the stuff. And don’t rule it out of a good mocktail recipe as well. Oh, the places Squirt can go.