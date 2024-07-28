Bartenders reveal the most overly ordered bourbon cocktails

There hasn’t always been a cocktail bar on every other street corner. Before the cocktail renaissance of the early aughts, many classic cocktails were seemingly lost to time. In the decades since, mixed drinks like the Old Fashioned, Sazerac, Daiquiri, and Negroni have exploded in popularity. And there’s a good reason why.

They (as well as countless others) are fairly simple to make without many ingredients but are also complex, nuanced, and flavorful. The only problem with this rise in interest in classic cocktails is that all the drinks above are requested so often that some bartenders grow tired of constantly making them.

Recommended Videos

The most overrated bourbon cocktails (and what you should drink instead)

While there are countless classic drinks made with spirits like gin, vodka, tequila, and rum, the spirit we’re most interested in today is bourbon whiskey. There are a handful of well-known classic bourbon-based cocktails. Many of which are at least a little overrated.

That said, we asked a few well-known bartenders to tell us the most overly-ordered bourbon cocktails and why they’re overrated. As a bonus, we also asked them to tell us a replacement cocktail to order in each cocktail’s place.

Kentucky Mule

“Let me preface this by saying I love bourbon, and I don’t think overrated is the right word for this. I would say, the Bourbon cocktail I would cut, and substitute would be the Kentucky Mule (Buck) for a Lion’s Tail. I think Mules are becoming more and more overplayed, and while they are refreshing, we can do better.”

“I think the Lion’s Tail tickles that itch in a more sophisticated way. You still have bourbon and lime, but the addition of an allspice dram adds a deeper and more complex quality to the cocktail without sacrificing the refreshing aspect of the drink. It also lands in the sophisticated aspect being that it is served up in a coupe rather than in a copper mug of ice. This is something James Bond might drink if he chased the villain through a casino in Kentucky.” – Alex Cuper, Bartender at El Che Steakhouse & Bar in Chicago

Old Fashioned

“What is the most overrated bourbon cocktail? In my opinion, it would be the Old Fashioned. The drink was an evolution of the improved whiskey cocktail, which was meant to improve lower-quality whiskey. Nowadays, when people order an Old Fashioned, it’s usually to cover up the burn of the alcohol. Beyond that, any extra flavor will come from the type of sugar you’re using, the bitters, and the oils from the citrus peels. It isn’t the most complex cocktail and unless it’s made perfectly it usually gets over-sweetened or over-diluted very quickly.”

“What should a guest order instead? I’d go for an Iron Ranger, originally invented by Erick Castro. It’s a mixture of bourbon, lemon juice, falernum, pineapple juice, cinnamon syrup and bitters. An unexpected tropical cocktail that benefits from the barrel notes of the bourbon. This is truly one of my favorite drinks of the modern cocktail era.” – Jonathan Adler, Beverage Director at Shinji’s in New York City

Boulevardier

“The classic Boulevardier. To pick this cocktail up from a 7 to a 10, adding Chocolate Bitters takes the Boulevardier to the moon. Also known as the Left Hand cocktail (Sam Ross, 2006), it’s made with bourbon, sweet vermouth, Campari, and two dashes of chocolate bitters. The chocolate bitters in the Left Hand Cocktail add a nice, deep cacao richness that, as bitters do, takes the cocktail and binds it into a well-structured, cohesive masterpiece. My favorite chocolate bitters are Bittermens Xocolatl Mole Bitters.” – Vincent Favella, National Beverage Manager for Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Austin, Texas

Whiskey Sour

“In my opinion, one of the most overrated bourbon cocktails is the Whiskey Sour. While it is a classic cocktail that combines bourbon, lemon juice, sugar, and (sometimes) egg white, it often falls short in terms of balance and complexity. The Whiskey Sour can occasionally come across as too sweet or tart, lacking the depth and richness many bourbon drinkers seek in a cocktail.”

“Instead of the Whiskey Sour, I recommend trying a Boulevardier. This cocktail is made with bourbon, sweet vermouth, and Campari, offering a perfect balance of sweetness, bitterness, and complexity. The Boulevardier is a sophisticated and nuanced cocktail that allows the flavors of the bourbon to shine through while also providing a hint of bitterness and herbal notes from the Campari and vermouth. The Boulevardier is a great alternative to the Whiskey Sour because it offers a more well-rounded and interesting flavor profile that appeals to both bourbon enthusiasts and cocktail connoisseurs. Its rich and complex taste makes it a standout choice for those looking to elevate their bourbon cocktail.” – Keith Meicher, Bar Manager at Sepia in Chicago

Mint Julep

“I believe the mint julep is often overrated in the realm of bourbon cocktails. Instead, I highly recommend the Paper Plane. This distinguished cocktail features a harmonious blend of bourbon, Aperol, and Amaro Nonino. The result is a well-balanced drink that combines bourbon’s robustness with Aperol’s sweetness and the complex herbal notes of Amaro Nonino. It’s an exceptional choice and my personal favorite at any bourbon bar.” – Cristian Martinez, Beverage Manager at Foundry Rooftop Dayton, Ohio

Bourbon and Cola

“I wouldn’t call it overrated, but a common cocktail made with bourbon is to mix it with cola, but to me, that doesn’t scream hot weather by the pool.”

“A great alternative which is still fizzy and flavorful but is also refreshing and with a summery flavor is the Bourbon Smash. It’s a simple drink with your preference of bourbon, fresh mint, lemon juice, a splash of simple syrup, and seltzer water. It’s perfect for sipping in the summer sun or any season.” – Chey Fulgham, bartender at YOTEL in Washington, DC