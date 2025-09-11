 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The secret step that makes Tennessee whiskey different from bourbon

Lincoln County Process explained: why it matters in the world of whiskey

By
Jack Daniel's Old No. 7
Marcel Strauß / Unsplash

You’ve likely heard the debate about Jack Daniel’s. It’s listed as a Tennessee whiskey, but it follows the rules of bourbon. It’s made in the U.S. and features a mash bill of at least 51% corn, among other rules.

So, why isn’t it labeled as a bourbon whiskey? Well, that’s also up for discussion. Bourbon purists will just say that it just isn’t a bourbon and that’s that. And while that isn’t much of an argument, there is one thing that sets it apart from its bourbon counterparts.

Recommended Videos

The one difference is that the folks at the Lynchburg, Tennessee-based distillery and most of the other distilleries scattered throughout the Volunteer State use a step in the whiskey-making undertaking referred to as the “Lincoln County process.”

As a whiskey writer, I’ve enjoyed more glasses of Tennessee whiskeys and bourbon whiskeys than I’d care to count. If I were sampling a glass of Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 next to a glass of Wild Turkey or Jim Beam, I’d have a hard time explaining why all three aren’t bourbons. The only difference is the aforementioned Lincoln County process.

While I won’t end the debate about Jack Daniel’s today, I will take a deep dive into that popular whiskey-making process. Below, you’ll learn what the Lincoln County process entails, what it adds to the whiskey, and its history. Since this is a truly Tennessee-centric process, I figured the best person to get to the bottom of the process is Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller Chris Fletcher.

What is the Lincoln County process?

Nelson's Green Briar Distillery
Nelson’s Green Briar Distillery

At its essence, the Lincoln County Process, often referred to today as charcoal mellowing, is the defining step that sets Tennessee Whiskey apart from Bourbon.

“At the Jack Daniel Distillery, our whiskey is slowly filtered drop by drop through 10 feet of sugar maple charcoal before it goes into new charred oak barrels to mature,” says Fletcher.

Related: 
Heaven Hill announced the 2025 release of its popular Grain to Glass whiskey series

He says that locals often refer to this added step as the “extra blessing” that brings extra velvety smoothness to the whiskey.

What does it do to the whiskey?

Charcoal whiskey
Dietmar Rauscher/iStock

You might assume that the process strongly impacts the flavor profile of the whiskey, but it doesn’t. It’s solely used to “mellow” the spirit.

“The process doesn’t add flavor or color — instead, it removes harsher grain notes and impurities, creating a smoother, more approachable whiskey that allows the rich character from the barrel to shine through,” he says.

“This extra refinement is what gives Tennessee Whiskey its distinctive balance while still meeting all the standards of Bourbon.”

What is its history?

jack daniel and george green
Jack Daniel’s

Not surprisingly, the technique gets its name from Lincoln County, Tennessee. This is where it was first widely utilized in the 19th century.

“One of the earliest known distillers to use it was Alfred Eaton, around 1825. Although the Jack Daniel Distillery is now part of neighboring Moore County, it was originally part of Lincoln County until 1871,” adds Fletcher.

As whiskey fans know, Jack Daniel learned how to make whiskey from Nathan ‘Nearest’ Green (who now has a whiskey brand in his honor) in the 1850s. Green would eventually be named as the first head distiller at Jack Daniel’s.

“From the very beginning, Jack insisted on charcoal mellowing, and it has remained central to Jack Daniel’s whiskey ever since.”

Jack Daniel’s is all about charcoal

Jack Daniel's Old No. 7
Alex Perez / Unsplash

Over the years, Jack Daniel’s perfected the use of the Lincoln County Process. It even deepened the charcoal vats to 10 feet and replaced them when they became too saturated to guarantee constant quality.

“To this day, every batch of whiskey is tasted to confirm the mellowing is effective before barreling,” says Fletcher.

“It’s worth noting that a number of distilleries across the state now produce Tennessee Whiskey, but Jack Daniel’s — founded in 1866 as the first registered distillery in the U.S. – remains the most widely enjoyed American whiskey worldwide, with every drop still made in Lynchburg, Tennessee.”

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

From George Washington to modern distilleries: Bourbon’s all-American journey
The surprising history of bourbon and why it’s more American than apple pie
Whiskey barrels

If you didn’t know it already, September is Bourbon Heritage Month. It was officially declared in 2007 by the U.S. Senate after being sponsored by Kentucky Senator Jim Bunning. Each fall, it’s celebrated to pay homage to America’s “native spirit” and its historical value, and the importance of the bourbon industry.

In my alcohol writing career, I’ve enjoyed countless glasses of bourbon. And while I’ll definitely sip my fair share of bourbon in September, to truly get the most out of this important month, it’s a good idea to learn a little about the history of this truly American form of whiskey, along with the stories and legends surrounding it.
An American legacy of Bourbon

Read more
A bartender’s secrets to making perfect frozen drinks at home
Expert advice on making frozen cocktails at home
Deep Eddy

Sure, summer is almost over. But there’s still time to enjoy everything the season has to offer. There are still a few weeks left to sit in an inner tube while drinking a beer and slowly drifting around a pond, river, or stream. You can still spend an afternoon sitting on a dock with your feet in the water, lounge in the middle of a cornfield in a lawn chair, and even have the most epic backyard frozen cocktail party of all time. And while there’s a case to be made for all of the activities, it’s the latter we’re most interested in today.

I get it, “all time” is a bit of an understatement. But there is still time to enjoy a fun afternoon or evening, indulging in frozen mixed drinks. And you don’t have to find a bar that serves frozen Margaritas or Daiquiris. You can make them at home.

Read more
These underrated bourbons deserve a spot in your fall whiskey rotation
Prepare for fall by purchasing these lesser-known bourbons
Pouring a glass of whiskey.

Bourbon is the epitome of America in a glass. The United States’ “native spirit” is as American as the designated hitter, bright yellow school buses, and McDonald’s apple pie. It’s entrenched in the history of America, with many big names like Maker’s Mark, Jim Beam, Woodford Reserve, and Wild Turkey taking center stage. But, while you can’t go wrong with any of these brands and expressions, if you really want to get the most out of this corn-based whiskey, you’ll try one of the countless lesser-known (but just as noteworthy) bourbons on the market.
A background on bourbon

Before we get into these underrated gems, it’s important to take a step back and let you in on the rules and regulations surrounding bourbon. Because there are a few. First, to be considered a bourbon, it must be made with a mash bill of at least 51% corn.
And while there are a handful of other rules, the second most important is based on geography. Bourbon, like Cognac in certain areas of France and tequila in specific Mexican states, can only be produced in the US. Even though someone might try to tell you that it can only be produced in Kentucky, that’s simply not true. Sure, more than 90% of all bourbon is made in the Blue Grass State, but it can be made anywhere in the US, including DC and Puerto Rico.
Underrated bourbons to drink this fall

Read more