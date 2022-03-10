Keurig Starter Kits Are Up to 55% Off Today

If you’re thinking about investing in coffee makers or espresso machine deals, you might want to check out Keurig deals first. The convenience and choices that Keurig products provide make them very popular among coffee lovers. If you’re interested, you should take advantage of today’s up to 55% discount if you purchase a Keurig Starter Kit, which will set you up for your coffee fix without any hassle. For example, you can get the Keurig K-Supreme Plus SMART coffee maker for just $100, cheaper by $120 compared to its original price of $220, and a 25% discount on pods with Keurig’s Auto-Delivery.

A Keurig Starter Kit includes not just a Keurig coffee maker, but also the pods that you’ll use with the machine. For your convenience, there are two types of Auto-Delivery for pods from Keurig — Scheduled Auto-Delivery, which allows you to set the date when you want to receive your next pods, and Smart Auto-Delivery, which uses BrewID technology to track your usage and let Keurig know when you need more pods. BrewID is available on certain models like the Keurig K-Supreme Plus SMART.

The Keurig K-Supreme Plus SMART is in The Manual’s list of the best Keurig coffee makers because of the convenience that BrewID provides. In addition to Smart Auto-Delivery, BrewID recognizes the pod that you’re using, and makes adjustments to the brew temperature and strength so that you’ll get the perfect cup of coffee every time. The coffee maker can also brew coffee over ice for the sunny days, and it comes with a 78-ounce reservoir that will let you make nine cups before you have to refill it.

If you’re a coffee lover, you’ll absolutely enjoy your morning routine if you decide to purchase a Keurig Starter Kit. These kits are currently available from Keurig with price cuts of up to 55%, in addition to 25% cheaper pods. For example, you can get the Keurig K-Supreme Plus SMART for just $100, less than half its original price of $220 after a $120 discount, with the convenience of Keurig’s SMART Auto-Delivery. There’s no telling when the offer will end though, so you have to hurry if you want to purchase a Keurig Starter Kit at up to 55% off. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

