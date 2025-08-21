 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Make cocktails like you’re at a world-class resort in Bodrum—here’s how

High-end mixed drinks from a world-class destination

By
Casa Sol cocktail.
Casa Sol

When your resort is shortlisted by Time as one of the best in the world, heads begin to turn. That’s the case for Casa Sol, a stunning restaurant within a remarkable resort in Turkey. And it’s not just the lodging and hospitality that’s sent straight from heaven, it’s the incredible cocktail program as well.

Now, drinks like this are often a little more complex than your go-to three-ingredient cocktail. But that’s to be expected when you’re in the business of impressing your guests to no end. We were lucky enough to not only get some recipes from the acclaimed resort, but some pro tips too.

Recommended Videos

Shavinraj Gopinath is the beverage manager at Maxx Royal Bodrum Resort, home of Casa Sol. He says the research and development phase for creating an eight-drink cocktail menu takes anywhere from two-to-five months. The process ensures that only the very best drinks make it on the house list.

Presently, the bar team is injecting bottles with additional flavors, adding character and nuance. Why infuse spirits with tea? “Because it’s clean, pure and very natural, which makes it easier to extract flavor into liquids,” Gopinath says. They use an assortment of teas to infuse everything from gin to vodka at the moment.

Readers may not be able to pull these off quite like they do at the resort, but they can certainly improve their home bartending game with some tips and get close enough to have a delicious beverage in hand. “Citrus peels are so often overlooked, and the essential oils are great for smells and taste,” Gopinath says. “If you want to try something a bit more complex, you can make bitters from these skins by taking a neutral spirit like vodka and sous vide it for one hour and strain. If you don’t have a sous vide, you can use a rice cooker the same way and press warm and you can achieve the same results.”

The beverage manager also insists you have the following tools at your disposal:

  • Shake
  • Strainer / Fine strainer
  • Jigger
  • Bar spoon
  • Ice
  • Glassware
  • Jar
  • Coffee filter paper
  • Funnel
  • Plastic or glass container

Ready for some truly inspired drinks? Read on for some of the best cocktails from one of the best resorts, set on the sun-kissed Aegean coast of Turkey.

Related: 
How to make the viral Honey Deuce cocktail in time for the U.S. Open

Silk Road

Silk Road cocktail.
Casa Sol

This drink involves one of the most interesting vodka infusions we’ve seen in a while, taking on cardamom and fennel.

Ingredients:

  • 45ml Mango Cardamom & Fennel Tea-infused Ketel One Vodka*
  • 15ml Cointreau
  • 20ml fresh lime juice
  • 60ml satsuma purée
  • 10ml simple syrup (2:1)

*Mango Cardamom & Fennel Tea-infused Ketel One Vodka: Infuse 50 grams Melez Mango Cardamom & Fennel Tea into 1000ml vodka overnight at room temperature.

Method:

  1. Shake, strain over fresh ice into a rocks glass.

Vamos

Vamos cocktail.
Casa Sol

This drink calls for your best cactus cup, should you have one. Is it easy to create? No, but the results are absolutely magical. If at first you don’t succeed, try and try again.

Ingredients:

  • 45ml Mountain Blend Tea-infused Casamigos Mezcal*
  • 15ml cacao nibs-infused Cointreau**
  • 20ml fresh lime juice
  • 10ml pomelo oleo saccharum***

*Mountain Blend Tea-infused Casamigos Mezcal: Infuse 50 grams Melez Mountain Blend Tea into 1000ml mezcal overnight at room temperature.

**Cacao Nibs-infused Cointreau: Infuse 35g cacao nibs into 700ml Cointreau overnight at room temperature

***Pomelo Oleo Saccharum: Peel about 200 grams of pomelo skin, combine with 100 grams sugar and a pinch of salt. Let sit until syrup forms. Blend leftover peels with 200 ml water, strain, and mix with initial syrup.

Method:

  1. Shake, strain over fresh ice in a rocks glass.
  2. Garnish with a grapefruit wedge.

Deep Breaths

Deep Breaths cocktail.
Casa Sol

Combining the refreshing notes of eucalyptus and mint, along with stone fruit, berries, and citrus, this cocktail has us swooning.

Ingredients:

  • 45 ml Eucalyptus & Mint Tea-Infused Roku Gin*
  • 15 ml maraschino liqueur (or Chambord as substitute)
  • 10 ml honey syrup (2:1)
  • 30 ml dragonfruit & blackberry purée**
  • 20 ml fresh pink grapefruit juice

*Eucalyptus & Mint Tea-Infused Roku Gin: Infuse 35 grams Eucalyptus & Mint Tea into 700 ml Roku gin overnight.

**Dragonfruit & Blackberry Purée: Blend 100 grams dragonfruit and 100 grams blackberries with a splash of water and pinch of salt.

Method:

  1. Shake, strain over ice in a fresh rocks glass.
  2. Garnish with blackberry.

Nirvana

Nirvana cocktail.
Casa Sol

A work of art that involves another tea infusion along with some clarification, this cocktail lives up to its name.

Ingredients:

  • 50 ml Blue Lotus & Jasmine Tea-Infused Don Julio Blanco*
  • 60 ml clear starfruit juice**
  • 30 ml clear lime juice**
  • 15 ml longan honey***

*Blue Lotus & Jasmine Tea-Infused Don Julio Blanco: Infuse 17 1/2 grams Blue Lotus flowers and 17 1/2 grams Jasmine tea into 700 ml tequila overnight. Filter with coffee paper due to flower pulp.

**Clear Starfruit Juice, Clear Lime Juice: Clarify starfruit and lime juices with a coffee filter. Re-filter for clearer results.

***Longan Honey: Boil 100 grams honey, 10 grams longan, and 20 ml water. Strain and store refrigerated for up to 1 month.

Method:

  1. Shake and strain over fresh ice in a highball glass, garnish with an edible flower.

Need an extra hand? Check out our spirit infusion guide, which includes some sage advice from somebody very much in the know. Enjoy those cocktails.

Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…

Editors’ Recommendations

Does whiskey go bad? Here’s how to spot the signs
Finally learn how and why whiskey goes bad
Pouring a glass of whiskey

The craft of making whiskey (single malt Scotch whisky, bourbon, Irish whiskey, or any other type) is highly elaborate. It’s a time-consuming process of mashing grain, fermenting the mash, distilling the liquid, and then maturing it in wood barrels. The ingredients and method are different depending on the type of whiskey. But one thing is guaranteed with any whiskey distilled worldwide: it will be sold and stored in a bottle.

This brings us to one crucial question: Does whiskey go bad? In my more than two decades of writing about alcohol and sampling countless whiskeys, I have found that it definitely does. But there are a variety of causes, and they are usually created by the alcohol consumer and not the distiller.
Signs your whiskey has gone bad

Read more
How to make a Margarita like they do at Grand Marnier
Here's how they make the tequila staple in France
Beer margaritas

Margarita season is going strong. August is nearly here and with it will come high temperatures begging for refreshing drinks. That calls for options like light macro beers and harmonious cocktails made with agave spirits.

The folks at Grand Marnier know how to make a top Margarita. After all, the French brand has been at it for ages and makes a bitter orange liqueur that happens to do very, very well in the classic cocktail recipe. So, ready your shakers, we've got a recipe to share.
The Grand Margarita

Read more
You’re probably trimming off the best part of the steak
Stop throwing away the best part of your steak
Different raw steak cuts

Let’s talk about steak fat. Not the lean center cuts your gym buddy raves about, not the trendy tomahawks you see all over Instagram. I’m talking about the luscious, buttery, flavor-packed fat that gets unjustly sliced off, scraped away, or tragically left behind on the plate. It’s time to stop trimming off the best part of your steak — and start understanding why beef fat deserves a little reverence.
Beef fat isn’t just fat. It’s a complex ingredient that carries flavor, moisture, and texture. It’s what turns a decent steak into a drool-worthy, Instagram-pausing, can't-talk-right-now-I’m-eating masterpiece. When rendered properly (either in the pan, over open flame, or in a slow oven), that fat transforms into something close to magic: crispy, rich, and deeply savory.
But somewhere along the way, people started treating steak fat like the enemy — probably thanks to decades of low-fat diet trends and over-trimmed grocery store cuts. Now, even home cooks are reaching for the boning knife before that beautiful ribeye hits the heat. And I’m here to tell you: put. the knife. down.

Types of fat

Read more