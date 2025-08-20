 Skip to main content
Dunkin’s new Cereal N’ Milk latte is breakfast and coffee in one sip

Dunkin's new fall menu has a new latte that evokes nostalgia

By
cereal latte
Dunkin'

The end of August marks announcements of fall flavors everywhere, including the autumn classic, pumpkin spice. But this year, Dunkin’s “falling into fall” with a little something different. Launching nationwide today at Dunkin’ locations is the all-new Cereal N’ Milk latte. Crafted to transform the memory of eating cereal and milk as a kid, this latte transforms that memory into a sweet, nostalgic sip, blended with cereal milk and espresso.

Building on the success of the Dunkalatte, the new Cereal N’ Milk Latte is creamy, rich, and innovative, delivering that same taste you get at the bottom of your bowl of cereal. The new latte is available in hot or iced form. “This latte is all about nostalgia! The idea came from the best part of eating cereal, that last bit of milk. We all remember finishing a bowl just to enjoy those final, sweet sips, which inspired our new Cereal N’ Milk Latte,” said Anthony Epter, Vice President of menu innovation at Dunkin’.

In addition to the new Cereal n’ Milk Latte, Dunkin’s fall menu also features a new Iced Pumpkin Loaf and returning fall favorites such as the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte and Pumpkin Donut, and Pumpkin Munchkins.

To mark the launch of the Dunkin’ Cereal N’ Milk latte, Dunkin’ has also dropped a limited-edition cereal-inspired merch collection, which features a crewneck, graphic tee, and trucker hat featuring playful throwback designs (available while supplies last). The cereal-inspired merch features graffiti-style branding, spoons, cereal bowls, and milk cartons in three vibrant colors.

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a freelance journalist with a focus on food, travel, health, and fitness content. She loves to travel to new…
