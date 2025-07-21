De’Longhi claims this is their most intuitive espresso machine—so I put it to the test

Not long after De’Longhi’s launch of their Rivelia espresso machine, this leading espresso brand is back at it again. The newest premium espresso machine, the De’Longhi La Specialista Touch, features a semi-automatic design for coffee lovers who want barista-level control paired with modern ease. De’Longhi says this launch is the most intuitive espresso machine they’ve ever released, but does it live up to this claim? I tried the machine myself to determine how easy it is to use without advanced training. Here’s what I discovered.

What sets the De’Longhi La Specialista Touch apart

Unboxing the De’Longhi La Specialista Touch, I already knew it would feature the same sleek design and professional look that the brand’s other espresso machines are known for. Looking beyond aesthetics, this espresso machine lived up to the brand’s claims. The quick-start guide made the unboxing and set-up process easy — a spot where I usually become overwhelmed quite quickly. Even if you’ve never owned an espresso machine in your life, you’ll have no issues learning how to use this espresso maker in just a few minutes.

De’Longhi’s La Specialista Touch features the components you need to guide you through each step of brewing high-quality espresso at home. The smart support via the 3.5″ full-color touchscreen is where the machine sets itself apart from other espresso machines offered by both De’Longhi and competitor brands. Using innovative BeanAdapt technology, the machine helps you set the ideal coffee grind for your needs, guiding you through each step, such as determining the optimal dose level. Given that these steps of the espresso brewing process often scare newbies away, De’Longhi has found a way to make semi-automatic espresso brewing far more approachable.

Dosing & tamping guide

Most espresso lovers understand the importance of grinding, dosing, and tamping — steps that each make a significant difference in the final flavor of your espresso shot. But the process isn’t always something the average espresso lover knows off the top of their head. When you’re ready to brew, this smart espresso maker walks you through each step of the process on the touch screen.

First, it’ll help you set everything up to prepare for grinding and tell you exactly how to adjust the built-in grinder for the perfect grind size. Next, the machine will guide you through the tamping process. Using the portafilter and tamping mat, you can determine if you have the perfect dose, an excessive dose, or a too-low dose based on the reading on the tamper. I’ve got to give props to whoever on the De’Longhi team thought of this practical innovation. This feature alone makes the La Specialista Touch an excellent option for baristas in training or anyone looking to gain confidence in making espresso.

The entire process of using the De’Longhi La Specialista Touch is just as great as other De’Longhi machines I’ve tried. However, I do like that this machine blends support with hands-on craft. In that sense, I agree with the brand’s description of “barista-level control with ease.” The guided experience sets this espresso machine apart, with step-by-step visuals and instructions, as well as adjustment feedback, that makes the machine more than just an espresso machine. It almost feels like a small training tool that could inspire coffee drinkers to become more in tune with the brewing process.

