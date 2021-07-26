  1. Food & Drink
This Cuisinart Coffee Maker Is So Cheap It Could Be a Mistake

Coffee makers are at their best when they’re brewing delicious, aromatic blends. If things are going well, they do it every morning without issue. But you never know when your coffee machine is going to stop working. That’s why it’s always a good idea to keep an eye on the best Keurig deals, among other brands.

Amazon is also offering a crazy deal on the Cuisinart DCC-3200P1 Perfectemp Coffee Maker — which brews up to 14 cups at a time. It’s so cheap that it may be a mistake or a pricing error. Normally over $180, you can get your hands on it for $87 with free one-day Prime shipping.

Look, Keurigs and pod-based coffee makers are great, but if you drink more than one cup of coffee per day, that’s going to get real expensive — and real annoying — fast. It makes more sense to grab a large maker, like the Cuisinart DCC-3200P1 Perfectemp Coffee Maker. It can make up to 14 cups at a time, and can also brew just 1-4 cups with dedicated settings for when you want less.

The reusable and removable gold-tone filter makes filling, brewing, and cleaning easy. Moreover, its simple yet state-of-the-art design won’t have you scratching your head when you’re ready to start it up. It’s fully automatic once it starts, and turns off after a pre-programmed time — 0 to 4 hours. You can also program the brewer for up to 24 hours in advance if you want to get your coffee ready the night before. An adjustable “keep warm temperature control system” allows you to keep brewed coffee hot without burning it.

Normally $185, Amazon is offering the Cuisinart DCC-3200P1 Perfectemp Coffee Maker for over $98 off. That means you get it for $87 with free Prime one-day shipping, and free returns if you’re not satisfied. That’s an awesome deal for this capable and versatile machine that can brew lots of coffee, or a little, depending on what you need.

More Coffee Maker Deals Available Now

Not a fan of this deal? Want something a little cheaper or a different coffee maker entirely? We rounded up all of the best offers, which you’ll find below. Take a look!

Keurig K-Cafe Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker, Latte Maker and Cappuccino Maker

$190 $220
Need a quick pick-me-up? This Keurig single-serve coffee maker is the way to go. The 60-ounce water reservoir means you only have to refill after every 6 cups. Plus it accommodates tall travel mugs.
Buy at Best Buy
Discount with coupon

Sboly 8-cup Programmable Coffee Maker with Thermal Carafe

$49 $79
Brew up to 8 cups of coffee with this 24-hour programmable coffee maker. Built-in filtration so you don't have to buy filters and the stainless steel thermal carafe keep the brew hot for hours.
Buy at Amazon

Hamilton Beach 2-Way Programmable Coffee Maker

$40 $60
You can brew a single serving or a full 12-cup carafe of coffee with this Hamilton Beach programmable coffee machine. Simple system lets you brew a single cup without buying costly pods.
Buy at Walmart
ONLY 5 LEFT

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

$59 $90
Keurig K-Cup single-serve coffee maker has a 36-ounce water reservoir so you won't have to refill for every cup. Brew multiple cup sizes.
Buy at Walmart

Keurig K-Duo Plus Single-Serve and Carafe Coffee Maker

$200 $230
The perfect brewer for any occasion. This machine lets you brew a cup and a carafe of your favorite coffee varieties, perfect for solo moments or when you’re hosting friends.
Buy at Target

Keurig K-Classic, Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer, 6 to 10 oz. Brew Sizes

$80 $90
Whether your morning calls for a lot of caffeine or a little, this coffee machine brews 6-, 8-, and 10-ounce cups. And it has a large water reservoir so you don't have to keep refilling it.
Buy at Amazon

