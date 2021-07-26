The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Coffee makers are at their best when they’re brewing delicious, aromatic blends. If things are going well, they do it every morning without issue. But you never know when your coffee machine is going to stop working. That’s why it’s always a good idea to keep an eye on the best Keurig deals, among other brands.

Amazon is also offering a crazy deal on the Cuisinart DCC-3200P1 Perfectemp Coffee Maker — which brews up to 14 cups at a time. It’s so cheap that it may be a mistake or a pricing error. Normally over $180, you can get your hands on it for $87 with free one-day Prime shipping.

Look, Keurigs and pod-based coffee makers are great, but if you drink more than one cup of coffee per day, that’s going to get real expensive — and real annoying — fast. It makes more sense to grab a large maker, like the Cuisinart DCC-3200P1 Perfectemp Coffee Maker. It can make up to 14 cups at a time, and can also brew just 1-4 cups with dedicated settings for when you want less.

The reusable and removable gold-tone filter makes filling, brewing, and cleaning easy. Moreover, its simple yet state-of-the-art design won’t have you scratching your head when you’re ready to start it up. It’s fully automatic once it starts, and turns off after a pre-programmed time — 0 to 4 hours. You can also program the brewer for up to 24 hours in advance if you want to get your coffee ready the night before. An adjustable “keep warm temperature control system” allows you to keep brewed coffee hot without burning it.

Normally $185, Amazon is offering the Cuisinart DCC-3200P1 Perfectemp Coffee Maker for over $98 off. That means you get it for $87 with free Prime one-day shipping, and free returns if you’re not satisfied. That’s an awesome deal for this capable and versatile machine that can brew lots of coffee, or a little, depending on what you need.

More Coffee Maker Deals Available Now

Not a fan of this deal? Want something a little cheaper or a different coffee maker entirely? We rounded up all of the best offers, which you’ll find below. Take a look!

Editors' Recommendations