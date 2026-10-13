Copper & Cask is launching a new 10-year-old bourbon whiskey you need to try

If you’ve never heard of Copper & Cask, you’re really missing out on some epic releases. This award-winning brand is known for its sourced and crafted whiskeys. Recently, the popular brand is bucking its trend of releasing only limited-edition expressions by launching its first-ever permanent, year-round whiskey.

Copper & Cask X

As you might have already guessed, Copper & Cask X received its name because it’s a 10-year-old bourbon. This expression is made from hand-picked barrels of 10- to -to 12-year-old bourbons distilled at MGP in Indiana, then aged at different distilleries in Kentucky, Indiana, and at Copper & Craft’s headquarters in Rhode Island. This 45-barrel blend combines 21% low-rye bourbon and 36% high-rye bourbon. The result is a sublime, balanced whiskey that will earn a permanent spot in your home bar.

Recommended Videos

Barrel Master Stephen Corrigan, who has been with Copper & Craft since 2022, led the team that created this unique whiskey.

Copper & Craft says the result is an indulgent, rich barrel-proof bourbon whiskey that opens with notes of milk chocolate and salted caramel. Sipping it reveals hints of butterscotch, chocolate fudge, candied almonds, chocolate cake, and cherry cola. The finish is long, layered, and warm, ending with sticky toffee pudding, mocha, and candied orange peel. This whiskey is best enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or with a few splashes of water while you sit on a porch or deck and watch the leaves drift slowly to the ground on a cold fall night.

“Launching ‘X’ is an exciting new chapter for Copper & Cask,” Corrigan says.

“We wanted our first ongoing release to make a statement. We did this by going deep into our inventory to find mature, distinctive barrels that together create a Bourbon with real depth, complexity, and character that truly shines at barrel proof.”

Where can I buy it?

Copper & Cask X will be available this month at select whiskey retailers throughout the US and online for the suggested retail price of $69.99 for a 750ml bottle. For more information on Copper & Craft X and all releases from this award-winning brand, visit copperandcaskspirits.com.