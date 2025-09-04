 Skip to main content
Cook in style with Caraway’s new Blue Lagoon line at Crate & Barrel

Caraway brings coastal charm to the kitchen with Blue Lagoon

Caraway
Caraway

Caraway, a leader in non-toxic cookware, has just launched a coastal-inspired line with retail partner Crate & Barrel. For a limited time, the new Caraway Blue Lagoon collection will be available exclusively at Crate & Barrel. The Blue Lagoon collection pairs a calming, coastal blue finish with brushed gold hardware for a stunning color pairing and a fresh take on Caraway’s best-selling ceramic-coated essentials. This limited-edition collection includes a variety of bakeware and cookware sizes to make cooking and baking nearly anything possible.

This partnership meets consumers’ changing needs as interest continues to rise in non-toxic cookware. Every piece in the Blue Lagoon line is PFAS-free and made with Caraway’s signature ceramic coating, promoting safer and healthier cooking. In addition to a health focus, this cookware and bakeware line delivers exceptional performance while also adding a pop of color to your kitchen. Like calm waters for your kitchen, this stunning new colorway pairs perfectly with neutral kitchens looking to add a touch of flair or a cookware set for coastal-inspired homes. Some feature pieces and sizes from the Caraway Blue Lagoon collection include:

  • Cookware Set ($445)
  • Saute Pan ($165)
  • Fry Pan ($115)
  • 8” Mini Fry Pan ($105)
  • Minis Duo ($225)
  • Stock Pot ($215)
  • Rondeau ($175)
  • Square Griddle Pan ($165)
  • Double Burner Griddle ($195)
  • Baking Sheet Duo ($115)
In addition to classic sizes for cookware and bakeware, the Caraway x Crate & Barrel Blue Lagoon collection also features matching kitchen storage solutions, including the complete 42-piece storage set, to keep your kitchen as organized as it is beautiful.

