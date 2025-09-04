Cook in style with Caraway’s new Blue Lagoon line at Crate & Barrel

Caraway, a leader in non-toxic cookware, has just launched a coastal-inspired line with retail partner Crate & Barrel. For a limited time, the new Caraway Blue Lagoon collection will be available exclusively at Crate & Barrel. The Blue Lagoon collection pairs a calming, coastal blue finish with brushed gold hardware for a stunning color pairing and a fresh take on Caraway’s best-selling ceramic-coated essentials. This limited-edition collection includes a variety of bakeware and cookware sizes to make cooking and baking nearly anything possible.

This partnership meets consumers’ changing needs as interest continues to rise in non-toxic cookware. Every piece in the Blue Lagoon line is PFAS-free and made with Caraway’s signature ceramic coating, promoting safer and healthier cooking. In addition to a health focus, this cookware and bakeware line delivers exceptional performance while also adding a pop of color to your kitchen. Like calm waters for your kitchen, this stunning new colorway pairs perfectly with neutral kitchens looking to add a touch of flair or a cookware set for coastal-inspired homes. Some feature pieces and sizes from the Caraway Blue Lagoon collection include:

Cookware Set ($445)

Saute Pan ($165)

Fry Pan ($115)

8” Mini Fry Pan ($105)

Minis Duo ($225)

Stock Pot ($215)

Rondeau ($175)

Square Griddle Pan ($165)

Double Burner Griddle ($195)

Baking Sheet Duo ($115)

Recommended Videos

In addition to classic sizes for cookware and bakeware, the Caraway x Crate & Barrel Blue Lagoon collection also features matching kitchen storage solutions, including the complete 42-piece storage set, to keep your kitchen as organized as it is beautiful.