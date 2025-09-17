Why buying your own barrel of whiskey might be the ultimate flex

If you’re a fan of a certain whiskey, you might purchase multiple bottles every time you visit your local liquor store just so you never run out. But this still means you’ll have to stop in and grab a few more bottles now and again. And, depending on what whiskey you prefer, it might not always be available. If it’s an allocated, limited-edition, or simply an expression that’s only released in batches throughout the year (or annually), you might not always be able to get your hands on a bottle. This is where buying your own barrel of whiskey comes in.

If you’re anything like me, when you find a whiskey you love, you don’t want to open your liquor cabinet to realize that you already finished the last bottle. Instead of softly weeping while you drink a lesser quality whiskey, there is a solution. You can just buy your own barrel and never run out. Well, at the very least, you won’t run out for a few years.

Why should someone buy their own barrel of whiskey?

While it’s not for everyone, buying your own barrel of whiskey is an option for hardcore whiskey drinkers and people with money burning a proverbial hole in their trousers pocket.

“There are numerous reasons someone would purchase their own barrel,” says Barrel Global Founder George Koutsakis.

“First and foremost, it’s an experience unlike any other. You get to hold a piece of one of your favorite distilleries.”

At Barrel Global, they focus heavily on the experience — people can visit their own barrel, touch it, draw from it, visit the distillery where it was made, while also getting a chance to see the surrounding area.

“Our Customer Experience team always delivers, whether it’s in Kentucky, Tequila, or anywhere in the US. Beyond that, there is an investment aspect to buying a new fill barrel at pre-maturation pricing and then letting it mature before later selling it on for a profit,” he says.

How the whiskey barrel buying process works

Before we get into the barrel buying process, it’s important to have a little background on the laws and what you can expect. There are many laws regarding the purchase of whiskey barrels.

You can’t buy one from your favorite distillery and then put it in your basement to continue aging. When you buy a barrel, the company or distillery will bottle it for you and give you a set number of bottles (usually around 200-250, depending on the barrel size) and often the empty barrel itself. Also, some programs require you to partner with a liquor retailer.

The process varies by brand and distillery. So too does the cost. You can guarantee that you’ll be spending at least a few thousand dollars for a barrel (if not a lot more). Some brands allow you to visit the distillery and pick out your barrel or even blend whiskeys together to make an expression specifically for you. On top of that, there’s a chance you’ll be waiting a while for your bottles, as some programs allow you to pick a barrel, but wait years for it to mature.

Distilleries that offer barrel selection programs

There are many well-known distilleries and brands offering barrel selection programs besides Barrel Global. Some of the most well-known include:

Jim Beam (Knob Creek bourbon and rye)

Sazerac (barrels include Weller, Stagg, and other sought-after brands)

Four Roses

Woodford Reserve

Jack Daniel’s

Bottom line

If you’re interested in purchasing your own barrel, it would benefit you to reach out to your favorite distillery (or one listed above) or a brand like Barrel Global to learn the steps required to procure your own barrel of whiskey. Get your wallet ready. It won’t be inexpensive.